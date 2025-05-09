John Daly partners with exclusive cruise for $242 VIP meet-and-greet experience 

John Daly was named the new brand ambassador for City Cruises on Friday. He has also partnered with the company for a "loud and legendary night" on a cruise on Lake Michigan as well.

In a unique event, City Cruises will provide fans with an opportunity to interact with Daly aboard their cruise on June 13th, 2025 (Friday). However, more dates will be announced soon.

Fans will get to experience the stunning Chicago skyline as well as engage in "candid, moderated conversations" with the ace golfer who is expected to share stories from the PGA Tour, Major Championships, and his life outside the golf course as well. The cruise promises a fun night with a multi-course dinner, DJ, live shows, shared cabaret seating, and premium open bar as well.

The cruise duration is about three hours, with fans getting to choose among different packages. The standard modified view ticket package has seats with a restricted view and is priced around $117. The standard ticket package costs around $157. The VIP package, priced at $242, features a signed, printed photo souvenir, access to a private VIP area, and a dedicated VIP bartender. Guests who avail this package will also be allowed to board the cruise 30 minutes before general admission, and the priority VIP seating will be located near the stage.

"But why are they scheduling Regions the same week as the PGA Championship?" - John Daly

John Daly will be skipping the upcoming PGA Championship next week in favor of the senior tour's Regions Tradition happening on the same dates. One concern he had about the clashing dates was that he wouldn't be able to see ace golfers such as Brooks Koepka take the field.

"I can go there (PGA Championship) and miss the cut and get $6,000. But I’m playing Birmingham. I love Regions. They’re a great sponsor. But why are they scheduling Regions the same week as the PGA Championship, where I can see Brooks (Koepka) and all the guys?" Daly said via US Weekly.

Unfortunately for Daly, the Regions Tradition had no other option but to schedule the event next week as the Senior PGA Championship is slated for the week after the PGA Championship. With NASCAR hosting a big event in Talladega in the last week of April, the Regions Tradition had to be held next week.

John Daly had won the PGA Championship in 1991. After missing the cut in the 2022 edition, the ace golfer was last seen at the Major Championship last year when he withdrew from the event.

