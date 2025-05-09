Bubba Wallace comes clean on one factor that has affected his positive NASCAR start this season

Bubba Wallace, the 23XI Racing driver, recently went on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to discuss the factor that has made him more competitive at the start of the season. He said that he was excited for the chances he receives every week to win races, and he attributes his confidence in his team and himself as a big factor in his doing well this season.

Bubba Wallace Jr. has enjoyed a notably positive start to the 2025 campaign, showing both speed and competitiveness across the opening races of the season. He started his year with a Duel #1 victory at Daytona.

One of his standout performances this season is his third-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which elevated him to seventh in the standings back then. He also notched a fifth-place finish in the exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium. Currently, he is ranked eighth in the points standings with 306 points, along with two top-five finishes and four top-ten finishes.

Bubba Wallace said in the interview to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"There's a couple things that we want to clean up to really keep putting our name in the hat, but I'm excited for our chances just to show up every weekend. It's something that you want as a race car driver. I've said this before, but you just want to be in contention every week, knowing that you have a shot every week. And I think just about every time we show up now, I feel I have the confidence in myself and our team that we can do what we need to do to win races."

The Alabama native is a trailblazer in the world of NASCAR, competing full-time in the Cup Series for 23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan. As the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series, Wallace has been a prominent figure in the fight against racism and discrimination. Wallace’s journey began in Bandolero and Legends cars before he joined the Drive for Diversity program. After a successful run in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series, Wallace made his Cup Series debut with Richard Petty Motorsports in 2017. He moved to 23XI Racing in 2021.

Bubba Wallace is crystal clear on who’s to blame for his Texas ordeal

Bubba Wallace faced a tough outing at the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4, 2025, where his race ended in a multi-car crash during the final stage. The incident occurred when Wallace slid into the inside wall and came down in front of Joey Logano, causing a spin that triggered a pile-up involving several other drivers, including Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, and Chad Finchum.

"No, I blame it on my team. It's never the driver's fault; the media or the fans are having a field day without one." [00:53 onwards]

"Yeah, it's chaos when you come here to Texas. So I just had a lapse in It. it doesn't take much to just get you off your rhythm, and I got bit by my mistake."

Wallace ultimately finished 33rd after starting ninth, while Logano went on to win the race.

