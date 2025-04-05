John Daly makes an exciting announcement

PGA Tour veteran John Daly is more than a pro golfer. He’s also an entrepreneur with stakes in several business ventures. He recently announced that his Good Boy Vodka cocktails are now available in Publix stores in Florida.
Daly has been playing professional golf for 38 years. He joined the PGA Tour in 1987 and won the PGA Championship in 1991. He also won the Open Championship in 1995 and was named the PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year in 2004.
In 2023, the PGA Tour veteran teamed up with the beverage brand Good Boy Vodka to produce a special line of seltzers called the John Daly cocktails, which are made from a combination of vodka, natural tea, and fruit juice. Good Boy Vodka recently released an announcement on X saying that consumers can now buy the Daly cocktails in some select Publix stores. The post was captioned as:
“It’s official! The @pga_johndaly cocktail is now available in select Florida Publix stores! You can now stock up on a classic cocktail at your favorite @publix 🍹”
In the video, Daly can be seen standing in front of a Publix store while holding a pack of drinks.
“Hey Publix I wanna thank you so much for carrying the John Daly Good Boy sweet tea, lemonade, raspberry, peach, and blackberry. We’re in all the stores, everybody in Florida. Come see us in Publix. God bless y’all. Grip it and rip it, come grip it and sip it,” Daly said in the video via X.
According to the website, the John Daly-inspired cocktails contain no carbonation, sugar, or carbs. They’re also available in four flavors– iced tea & lemonade, peach, raspberry, and blackberry.
How many tournaments has John Daly played this year?
In 2016, John Daly turned 50 years old and became qualified to play on the PGA Tour Champions. He secured his first win on the circuit at the 2017 Insperity Invitational.
This year, Daly has competed in three tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions circuit. His first start of the year was at the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach Country Club, where he competed against other star veterans such as Fred Couples and Freddie Jacobson and finished at T56.
His second tournament this year was at the Galleri Classic in Mission Hills Country Club, where he finished at T75 with seven-over. He also played in the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational, where he secured his best finish so far at T57 with four-over.
In 2024, the golf veteran competed in 16 tournaments on the circuit and his best finish was T22 at the American Family Insurance Championship. His second-best result was T56 at the Kaulig Companies Championship.
Daly also competed in the PGA Championship and the Open Championship last year, but withdrew from both tournaments after the first round.