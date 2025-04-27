John Daly’s liquor brand announces a new summer launch

John Daly partnered with Good Boy Vodka in early 2023. The legendary golfer wanted to introduce fans to some of his great drinks, such as the John Daly Cocktail. Good Boy Vodka recently took to Instagram to share some more drinks that appear to have been made using Daly's formula.
John Daly makes canned cocktails by combining iced tea and lemonade with GBV. The company's official Instagram handle recently posted the same canned goods in different flavors. The flavors include Huckleberry Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Tropical Lemonade.
In addition to photos of these new cans, the Instagram handle used an appealing caption in the post. It read:
"Meet your new main squeeze 🍋👀 Our vodka lemonades just dropped and they’re here to make your summer full of flavor. We’ve got a lineup so good, it’s basically impossible to pick a favorite — but we’re making you do it anyway. 👇 Tell us in the comments: Which flavor are you cracking open first?"
The Instagram post makes it clear that the canned cocktail will contain an artificial sweetener. In addition, the can will be 355 mL in size and contain 4.5% alcohol by volume. Interestingly, according to Banks Wines and Spirits, the Good Boy Vodka products contain no carbonation, sugar, or carbohydrates, and only 95 calories per can.
Good Boy Vodka, as a company, was founded by Alex Pratt in 2020. Interestingly, it began as a side project for him, but it took off in 2022 and even more so in 2023 after John Daly joined. The company specifically mentions and even credits its drink as being heavily inspired by the legendary golfer.
John Daly makes nearly $1 million during the Masters week at Augusta National
Despite not having played in the Masters since 2006, John Daly has a massive fan base at the Augusta National. Even though he does not compete in the tournament, Daly uses this opportunity to sell personal merchandise to fans each year. He sells signed golf balls, T-shirts, hats, and a variety of other items.
Daly makes a lot of money from this, and in an interview with ESPN, he expressed how happy he is with his fan base at Augusta National. He told them in an interview:
"Blue-collar people are supposed to connect. I may never get in the Hall of Fame, but you know what? It seems like I’ll always have the fans, I love them, and they know that. We just connect......Eat some good food, smoke, sell some s**t."
According to speculation, John Daly and his team sold $780,000 worth of merchandise in 2024 alone. The number for this year has not yet been released, but projections indicate that it may have exceeded $1 million.