John Daly-partnered liquor brand drops an exciting series of merchandise featuring him 

Good Boy Vodka, a liquor brand that former PGA Tour star John Daly has partnered with, recently announced an exciting merchandise line.
One of Daly's business ventures, Good Boy Vodka shared a post via Instagram about their latest merchandise series. The liquor brand posted a series of images of action figures inspired by their products, personalties involved and the main inspiration behind the brand Good Boy, the dog. The post was captioned:
"If GBV had action figures… which one would you buy? 🏌️🏎️🍹
One of the products includes an action figure of John Daly himself holding a vodka can, along with a golf ball to go with the golf theme.
Daly reposted the Good Boy Vodka's post on his social media handle and reacted with a salute emoji.
The PGA Tour Champions player keeps his fans engaged with regular updates about his collaborations and business ventures via his social media page. His followers also get a glimpse of his personal life along with some golf content as well.
The liquor brand has a product line in his name - John Daly Cocktails, with multiple flavours of vodka cocktails. Besides this, the brand sells Travis Pastrana citrus cocktail and Good Boy vodka cocktails. They also have different quantities of vodka in their spirits section.
John Daly's various business ventures
John Daly turned pro in 1987 and played on the PGA Tour as well as the European Tour until 2016, when he joined the PGA Tour Champions. Apart from continuing his career in golf, John Daly has involved himself in multiple ventures including various charity works as well.
In line with the game of golf, Daly owns a company, JD Designs, which designs golf courses. The golf courses Daly's enterprise has designed are:
- Seviliano Links in California
- The Lion's Den in Arkansas
- Wicked Stick Golf Links in South Carolina
- Murder Rock Golf Club in Missouri
- Thundering Waters Golf Club in Canada
- Blarney Golf Resort in Ireland
The veteran golfer has also entered into a partnership with American sportswear line, Loudmouth Golf.
Good Boy Vodka, a liquor brand that was launched in the summer of 2021 and Daly partnered with the company in the year 2023. His cocktail product line echoes his motto, Grip it and Rip It.
The former PGA Tour star has also released a cigar collection in collaboration with San Giuseppe Cigars which is called the Lion Long Game Signature cigar series.
Daly's most recent business endeavour was the launch of his own line of cannabis. He collaborated with Hyman cannabis to produce his line of recreational drug. In an interview with Sports Cannabis Life, the golfer expressed how this was a 'natural step for him'.