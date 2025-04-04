John Daly's brand celebrates "big day" as they aim to compete against "billion dollar competitors" 

PGA Tour veteran John Daly is one of the masterminds behind Good Boy Vodka’s line of John Daly-inspired cocktails. In a recent Instagram story, the professional golfer revealed that Good Boy Vodka is finally getting the recognition it needs and has been mentioned on the same list as other high-profile competitors.

Daly’s professional golf career started in 1987. He joined the PGA Tour that same year and also joined the European Tour in 2002. He is a two-time Major Championship winner with one victory in the 1991 PGA Championship and another in the 1995 Open Championship. When he turned 50 in 2016, Daly joined the PGA Tour Champions and made his debut at the Insperity Invitational.

The American professional golfer is also an entrepreneur who has tried his hand at several business ventures. In 2023, Daly teamed up with the beverage brand Good Boy Vodka to create the John Daly cocktails, which contain natural tea, fruit juice, and vodka.

In an Instagram story, the CEO of Good Boy Vodka, Alex Pratt shared some information from Beer Business Daily, a beer industry publication. The write-up indicated that Good Boy Vodka is being recognized for its vodka tea drinks along with other top brands such as Surfside, Boston Beer, and Gallo. The original post from Beer Business Daily read:

“Since Surfside’s swell, there have been a handful of heavyweights hopping on the vodka tea wave, from Boston Beer with Sun Cruiser to Gallo with High Noon, and now, Anheuser-Busch with Skimmers."

"With that type of lineup, it would appear difficult for a lesser-known, emerging beverage brand to break through. But 3-year-old Good Boy Vodka is trying to find a way, in part with a wildcard– or ‘Wild Thing’- in its bag: golfing legend John Daly,” the publication further read.

Pratt tagged Daly and reposted the write-up with the caption:

“It’s fun to see your name next to all the billion-dollar competitors. Big day for Good Boy!”

Following this Daly shared Pratt's story on his handle.

John Daly's story - Source: via @pga_johndaly on Instagram

Good Boy Vodka has won several awards including a gold medal in the 2023 Bartender Spirits Awards. It was also named the Consumers Choice in the 2024 Sip Awards.

The Daly cocktails produced by Good Boy Vodka are available in several flavors, including iced tea & lemonade, raspberry tea, and blackberry iced tea.

John Daly announces a new location where fans can buy his Good Boy Vodka cocktails

On April 3, John Daly took to Instagram to announce that the Daly-inspired cocktails from Good Boy Vodka are now available in some Publix stores in Florida. He posted a video standing in front of a Publix store and holding a pack of drinks.

“Hey Publix I wanna thank you so much for carrying the John Daly Good Boy sweet tea, lemonade, raspberry, peach, and blackberry. We’re in all the stores everybody in Florida. Come see us in Publix. God bless y’all. Grip it and rip it, come grip it and sip it,” Daly said in the video.

According to the Good Boy Vodka website, each can of Daly-inspired cocktails contains zero sugar or carbs and has only 95 calories.

