Proud John Daly issues 3-word message about his son to 832K IG followers

Two-time major champion John Daly praised his son, John Daly II, via Instagram on Wednesday, April 2. Daly II won SEC Golfer of the Week honors for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

Daly reshared a post from the Arkansas Razorbacks Golf Team's official Instagram account and added it to his story.

"Proud of you son! #woopigsooie," John Daly's caption reads on his story post.

John Daly's Instagram story on Wednesday (@pga_johndaly)

After winning his first collegiate event last weekend, John Daly II earned the conference's Golfer of the Week honors. He won the Columbia Spring Invitational, finishing tied with two other golfers at one-under-par for the two rounds.

Daly II played his final five holes in six under par to get to one under par for the tournament. He won due to a match of cards between him and the other two golfers he was tied with.

Daly II was redshirted in the 2022-23 season but played well in the 2023-24 season. In 2023-24, he played eight events for the Razorbacks, posting a 71.78 scoring average in 23 rounds in competition. He was also the only Razorback to post top 20 finishes in the first six events of the year, which included two top 10s.

John Daly II had played well in the 2024-25 season before his win last weekend, finishing tied for fourth place at the Palmas del Mar Collegiate. In his most recent start prior to his win last weekend, he finished tied for 37th at the Valspar Collegiate.

John Daly played in the first two Champions Tour events of the season in March

John Daly at the Hoag Classic 2025 (via Getty)

John Daly made his first two appearances on the PGA Tour Champions last month, playing in the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, California, and The Galleri Classic, which was also in California.

Daly was tied for 56th at the Hoag Classic, finishing the three rounds at even par. The five-time PGA Tour winner shot an even-par 71 in the first round before shooting a two-under-par 69 in the final round. In the final round, Daly carded a two-over-par 73.

John Daly played in the Galleri Classic last week, finishing tied for 75th near the bottom of the leaderboard. Daly struggled in the first round, shooting an eight-over-par 80 to open the tournament. He followed that up with a two-over-par 74 in round two. In the final round, he shot a three-under-par 69.

John Daly and his son John Daly II played together at the 2024 PNC Championship in December, finishing tied for eighth place. The pair finished the tournament at 20 under par, eight shots shy of making the playoff between Team Woods and Team Langer.

Daly and his son won the event in 2021.

