John Daly announces opportunity for fans to win $225-worth cigars in special giveaway

PGA Tour Champions player John Daly announced an opportunity for one fan to win a signed cigar box. Daly's latest collaboration is with San Giuseppe Cigars, who posted about a giveaway of one of its cigar boxes signed by him along with the details on how fans can win it.
The $225-worth cigar box (via San Giuseppe Cigars) is from the John Daly collection of the cigar brand. It is called the Lion Long Game Signature Box.
The Instagram post by San Giuseppe Cigars directs the fans on how to enter the giveaway. Fans are supposed to start by following the brand's social media handle, liking the giveaway post, and signing up on the website - www.johndalycigars.com.
John Daly recently also announced a contest in partnership with Splash Sports. The winner of this contest is set to win a whopping $100,000 and one lucky winner would have a chance to play a round of golf with the former PGA Tour star.
Daly is currently at Augusta, Georgia to witness the Masters tournament live. He has previously played at the tournament, with his best finish being tied to the third position.
In one of his videos, he mentioned LIV golfers, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to be his picks to win the Major championship this week.
"My son Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. Those are my favourites to win the Masters this week."
Currently, DeChambeau is in contention to win the title.
John Daly expressed his appreciation about his son's golf honor
John Daly II, who is currently in college and playing for University of Arkansas, recently won his first collegiate event.
The PGA Tour Champions player shared this piece of news on his Instagram story and captioned it:
"Proud of you son! #woopigsooie"
The 21-year old Daly also won the title of SEC Golfer of the Week after his team won at the Columbia Spring Invitational.
PGA Tour Champions posted clips of Daly's interview where he spoke proudly about his son's victory. Talking about Daly II building confidence, Daly said:
"I think anytime you win, you get some confidence. And I think that's what Little John needed."
The former PGA Tour star also added:
"He's been very consistent. He's been getting off to some bad starts, but he's fighting back and helping the team a lot."
Daly continued to speak about his son's win in detail and talked about how his son is a team player through and through.
Senior Daly has competed at three PGA Tour Champions tournaments so far this year. He finished at T56 at the Hoag Classic. At the Galleri Classic, Daly finished tied to the 75th spot. In the latest, James Hardie Invitational played in Florida, he finished tied for 50th position with five other players.