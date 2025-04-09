"A round of golf with me": John Daly makes the Masters 2025 more exciting for fans with special contest

John Daly recently announced that he's partnering with Splash Sports to run an exciting contest for the upcoming 2025 Masters. A lucky participant would get the chance to play a round of golf with Daly.

Ad

The ace golfer posted a video on his Instagram page and shared a story on Tuesday, April 8. He talked about the contest, saying:

"What's better than watching one of the biggest golf events of the year? Watching it with a chance to win serious cash and a shot to play a round of golf with me."

He explained that the contest had $350K cash in total prizes, with the winner getting a staggering $100K. One lucky partcipant would get to "talk birdies face to face" with Daly himself. He also promised a couple of Good Boy Vodkas, his alcohol brand, that they could drink together. To participate, fans had to go to Splash Sports' website.

Ad

Trending

Image via @pga_johndaly

John Daly also mentioned in the video caption that he would give a signed flag to one lucky person who replied to the post and tagged two of their friends. However, the winner of the signed flag had to be from the US and above 21 years of age.

Ad

Ad

The 2025 Masters will take place this week from Thursday to Sunday (April 10- 13) at Augusta National. Although Daly is not a part of the field, several top players, such as Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, will be teeing off on the hallowed course this Thursday.

Ahead of the actual event, the Par 3 contest will take place on Wednesday (April 9).

Has John Daly ever played at the Masters?

John Daly at the 1993 Masters (Source: Imagn)

John Daly has competed at the Masters multiple times in his long career. He first participated in the illustrious tournament in 1992 and finished T19.

Ad

He best finish at the Masters came in 1993 when he placed T3 behind Chip Beck and winner Bernhard Langer. Daly continued to take part in the event for several years.

His final appearance at Augusta National was in 2006. He couldn't make the cut that year. Here is exploring his Masters results over the years:

1992: T19

1993: T3

1994: T48

1995: T45

1996: T29

1997: (did not take part)

1998: T33

1999: T52

2000: CUT

2001: (did not take part)

2002: T32

2003: (did not take part)

2004: CUT

2005: CUT

2006: CUT

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More