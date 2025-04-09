  • home icon
"A round of golf with me": John Daly makes the Masters 2025 more exciting for fans with special contest

By Ira Deokule
Modified Apr 09, 2025 01:59 GMT
Ace golfer John Daly (Source: Imagn)
Ace golfer John Daly (Source: Imagn)

John Daly recently announced that he's partnering with Splash Sports to run an exciting contest for the upcoming 2025 Masters. A lucky participant would get the chance to play a round of golf with Daly.

The ace golfer posted a video on his Instagram page and shared a story on Tuesday, April 8. He talked about the contest, saying:

"What's better than watching one of the biggest golf events of the year? Watching it with a chance to win serious cash and a shot to play a round of golf with me."

He explained that the contest had $350K cash in total prizes, with the winner getting a staggering $100K. One lucky partcipant would get to "talk birdies face to face" with Daly himself. He also promised a couple of Good Boy Vodkas, his alcohol brand, that they could drink together. To participate, fans had to go to Splash Sports' website.

Image via @pga_johndaly
Image via @pga_johndaly

John Daly also mentioned in the video caption that he would give a signed flag to one lucky person who replied to the post and tagged two of their friends. However, the winner of the signed flag had to be from the US and above 21 years of age.

The 2025 Masters will take place this week from Thursday to Sunday (April 10- 13) at Augusta National. Although Daly is not a part of the field, several top players, such as Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, will be teeing off on the hallowed course this Thursday.

Ahead of the actual event, the Par 3 contest will take place on Wednesday (April 9).

Has John Daly ever played at the Masters?

John Daly at the 1993 Masters (Source: Imagn)
John Daly at the 1993 Masters (Source: Imagn)

John Daly has competed at the Masters multiple times in his long career. He first participated in the illustrious tournament in 1992 and finished T19.

He best finish at the Masters came in 1993 when he placed T3 behind Chip Beck and winner Bernhard Langer. Daly continued to take part in the event for several years.

His final appearance at Augusta National was in 2006. He couldn't make the cut that year. Here is exploring his Masters results over the years:

  • 1992: T19
  • 1993: T3
  • 1994: T48
  • 1995: T45
  • 1996: T29
  • 1997: (did not take part)
  • 1998: T33
  • 1999: T52
  • 2000: CUT
  • 2001: (did not take part)
  • 2002: T32
  • 2003: (did not take part)
  • 2004: CUT
  • 2005: CUT
  • 2006: CUT
Edited by Samya Majumdar
