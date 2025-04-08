Rory McIlroy gets honest about his feelings ahead of The Masters at Augusta

Rory McIlroy is currently at the Augusta National Golf Club, preparing for the 2025 Masters. He talked about his feelings coming into the first major championship of the year and said he is looking forward to getting started at The Masters.

During the pre-round press conference of the 2025 Masters, McIlroy said:

"Feeling good. As you said, it's been a nice way to start the year with the two victories at Pebble Beach and Sawgrass, you know, had a decent showing last time when I played at Houston a couple of weeks ago.

Rory McIlroy then said he had a good weekend as he had a couple of visits to the Augusta National Golf Club, and spent a week at home. He also had his swing coach, Michael Bannon, to work on his game a bit.

"Had a good weekend. And then, I've had a couple of visits up here, and very glad to do that, especially with the weather yesterday. So, yeah, it's been a really good sort of lead into it."

"Spent a week at home and had Michael Bannon over, and we were doing some practice, and played quite a bit of golf, and tried to stay as sharp as I could. So, yeah, it's been a good week, and obviously, looking forward to getting this thing going on Thursday," McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy practicing at the Augusta National Golf Club - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy has ticked most of the boxes that a pro golfer could dream of, apart from winning the Masters. The Green Jacket has been eluding the Northern Irish golfer for a while now, and he has come close to winning but just fallen short on a few occasions.

However, this year, McIlroy looks determined and is coming into the event with two wins in five starts. So he will be hopeful of breaking his Augusta woes and winning his first green jacket.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off in the first round of the 2025 Masters?

Rory McIlroy is paired with Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia for the first two rounds of the 2025 Masters. The trio is all set to tee off in the afternoon session at 1:12 PM EDT for the first round.

Here are the tee times for all golfers competing in the 2025 Masters.

7:40 a.m. — Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

7:51 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:02 a.m. — Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

8:13 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

8:24 a.m. — Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

8:35 a.m. — Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent

8:52 a.m. — Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

9:03 a.m. — Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

9:14 a.m. — Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

9:25 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

9:36 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

9:47 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

9:58 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:15 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester

10:26 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 a.m. — Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

10:48 a.m. — Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

10:59 a.m. — Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

11:10 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

11:21 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck

11:38 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai

12:00 p.m. — Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

12:11 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings

12:22 p.m. — Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

12:33 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:01 p.m. — Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Holland

1:12 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia

1:23 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1:34 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 p.m. — Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

