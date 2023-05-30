John Daly's presence confirmed for Calgary's 2023 Shaw charity classic

John Daly confirmed this Tuesday (May 30) his participation in the 2023 Shaw Charity Classic tournament, which will take place in Calgary, Canada, between August 18 and 20. This was announced by the organizers of the event through a publication on their social networks.

The Shaw Charity Classic is the only Canadian stop on the PGA Tour Champions and this year reaches its tenth edition. John Daly joins defending champion Jerry Kelly, as the renowned figures who have already confirmed their participation, with 80 days to go until the start of the tournament.

Shaw Charity Classic @ShawClassic Long John Daly is coming back to Calgary! We are thrilled to announce that John Daly will play in the 2023 Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers this summer. Don't miss out on the chance to watch this legend, and purchase your tickets today! Long John Daly is coming back to Calgary! We are thrilled to announce that John Daly will play in the 2023 Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers this summer. Don't miss out on the chance to watch this legend, and purchase your tickets today! https://t.co/YKBONDUeT6

This will be John Daly's third appearance at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary. His previous appearances were in 2016 and 2022, where he finished T53 and T23, respectively.

Daly has been playing on the PGA Tour Champions, the "Senior wing" of the PGA Tour, since 2016. In this circuit, he has won one tournament (2017 Insperity Invitational), with one runner-up, one third place, and 13 top 10s.

Previously, he played for more than 30 years in the PGA Tour (from which he has not been completely detached until our days). At this level, he won five tournaments, including two majors (1992 PGA Championship, 1992 B.C. Open, 1994 BellSouth Classic, 1995 The Open Championship, and the 2004 Buick Invitational).

He also had four runner-ups, three third places, and 35 Top 10s, with 276 cuts among the 545 tournaments he played.

But beyond the sporting aspect, Daly has made his mark in the fans' imagination due to his unorthodox attitude. From the costumes he chooses to wear to compete, to what he consumes during tournaments (cigarettes, diet coke, etc.), he is a character that stands out in every scenario.

What tournament does John Daly go to in Canada?

The Shaw Charity Classic is a tournament traditionally played in August. Its home is the Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, a 7,061-yard, par 70 course. The format of the event is 54-hole Stroke Play, with three rounds of 18, no cuts.

John Daly at the 2022 Shaw Charity Classic (Image via Getty).

Its inaugural edition was played in 2013 and since then it has been played uninterruptedly on an annual basis (except during 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic). The only multi-winner to date is Scott McCarron, who won the 2017 and 2018 editions.

The tournament came about as an initiative to solvent more than 200 charities in the Canadian province of Alberta. To date, it has raised more than $76 million for that purpose.

It is a cause that is no stranger to John Daly, who throughout his career has been involved in a number of charitable causes. Notable is his support of the Make-a-Wish Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

