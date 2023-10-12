John Daly's son shines at the Stephens Cup and makes mark for Arkansas Golf 

John Daly II is constantly improving as a golfer. He recently had a good finish at the Stephens Cup. Although his team struggled with the game, Daly II and his other teammate Jacob Olesen were able to finish in the top 10.

Daly II played three rounds of 70-67-69 to have an amazing finish at the college tournament. He made 18 birdies and tied for second place for making the most birdies in the game.

He has an incredible record playing at the junior level. He earned the SEC First-year academic honor roll and was also named the Rolex Junior All-American in 2020.

Here are the results of some of the tournaments John Daly II played over the years and recorded an amazing finish:

2023 SEC Stroke Play hosted by Jerry Pate

Position: 17

2023 Folds of Honor Collegiate

Position: 16

2023 Porter Cup

Position: 7

2023 Florida Amateur Championship

Position: 42

2023 Azalea Invitational

Position: 17

2023 New Year's Invitational

Position: 16

2022 Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational

Position: 94

2022 Florida Amateur Championship

Position: 3

2022 Terra Cotta Invitational

Position: 54

2022 Azalea Invitational

Position: 73

2022 The Indy

Position: 24

2022 New Year's Invitational

Position: 12

2021 The Blessings Intercollegiate

Position: 49

All about John Daly II

John Daly II is the son of the legendary golfer John Daly. He was born on July 23, 2003, to the golfer's fourth wife, Sherrie Miller. He developed a keen interest in golf at the age of six and started accompanying his father on the golf course.

John Daly and John Daly II played at the PNC Championship and defeated Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods in 2021 to win the father-son tournament. They have played together in the event five times and will probably return in 2023.

Ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship, John Daly appreciated his son's golfing skills. He said (via the PGA Tour):

"What's great about Little John's swing is, you know, he doesn't quite go past parallels like his Pops. But if you look at his balance, he's always, his balance is unbelievable."

“His right leg never goes out, his right leg never goes out, so he turns really good and his follow-through is so powerful. He’s so strong; that’s why he hits it so far. Every part of his body is working," he added.

John Daly II has also served as a caddie to his father at the 150th Open Championship and following in the footsteps of his father he is playing collegiate golf at the University of Arkansas.

John Daly attended the University of Arkansas on a golf scholarship from 1984 to 1987. He played under the guidance of his coaches, Steve Loy and Bill Woodley. During his amateur career, he qualified for the US Open in 1986 but did not make the cut after two rounds.