John Daly’s stepdaughter has a heartwarming message for him on his 59th birthday

John Daly turned 59 on Monday, April 28, and received several birthday wishes across social media. Among them was a special message from his stepdaughter, Charitsa Cladakis.

Charitsa Cladakis is the daughter of Daly’s longtime fiancée, Anna Cladakis. Daly and Anna have been together for more than 15 years.

Charitsa Cladakis penned a heartfelt caption on Instagram to wish his stepdad on his 59th birthday, writing:

"Happy birthday to the best stepdad. I don't know where I would be in life without you. Love you King."

Daly reshared the post on his own Instagram story, responding with a short caption: "Luv U Sweetie!"

John Daly and Charitsa Cladakis (via John Daly's Instagram story/@pga_johndaly)

While Charitsa keeps a low profile, Anna has been active in Daly’s charity work and business ventures. She reportedly co-owns The Bridge Lounge in Florida and has been involved in organizing events like the John Daly Golf Invitational.

Recently, Daly and Anna attended the John Daly Golf Invitational at Old Hickory Country Club in Tennessee. The tournament, which began in 1991, was started by Daly’s mother, Mama Lou. It raises funds for the Boys & Girls Club of the Arkansas River Valley.

Following the event, Daly shared a message for Anna on Instagram, posting a photo of the two together and writing:

“To my amazing fiancé, thank you for your unwavering hard work & generous heart that made our charity event this week such a HUGE success! Your dedication and compassion are truly inspiring!”

Anna has been a longtime supporter of Daly, both on and off the course. In a 2016 interview with Golf.com on their YouTube Channel, she spoke about her role in the life of Daly, saying:

“I’m Anna Cladakis I'm John Daly’s fiancé, caddy, mental coach, fashion designer, home school teacher for the kids and entertainment director for him. I've been dating John Daly for about seven-and-a-half close to eight years. I wasn't much into golf growing up but I met John Daly and golf kinda incorporated it and it really took a liking to me and just picked it up since. I’m going almost on two years caddying for him and every week when he is playing his caddie had had trouble with his knees. He literally had eight hours to find somebody and I said I mean why even hire somebody else I mean I'm there I walk every hole and mentally always keep him calm and coach him."

How many children does John Daly have?

John Daly has four children. His first daughter, Shynah Hale Daly, was born from his marriage to his second wife, Bettye Fulford.

His second daughter, Sierra Lynn Daly, was born from his marriage to Paulette Dean. Daly and Dean separated when Sierra was young.

Daly shares his only son, John Patrick Daly II, with his fourth wife, Sherrie Miller. Known as "Little John," he has followed in his father's footsteps in golf, often seen sharing the course at family events like the PNC Championship.

Meanwhile, Charitsa Cladakis, Daly’s stepdaughter, keeps away from the limelight.

