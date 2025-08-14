John Daly says $440m-worth Hollywood icon ‘knows value of friendship’ while sharing a movie scene

John Daly noticed something special in the ending of Happy Gilmore 2. The two-time major golf champion posted a short video on his Instagram story that showed Adam Sandler’s character, Happy Gilmore, looking up toward the sky in the final scene.

Daly reshared a post on August 14. The clip featured the text over it, which read:

“When you see that the ending of Happy Gilmore 2 was Homage to Chris Farley, in Tommy Boy 😭.”

At the bottom, Daly added his words:

“@adamsandler knows the value of a friendship👊🏻,”

Image via Instagram

The scene is almost the same as the closing moment in the 1995 comedy Tommy Boy. In that film, Chris Farley’s character also looked up toward the sky. Sandler and Farley were close friends from their Saturday Night Live days in the early 1990s. Farley passed away in 1997, but Sandler has remembered him many times over the years, including a tribute song on SNL in 2019.

Happy Gilmore 2 was released on Netflix on July 25, 2025. Sandler returned to his famous role alongside Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller. The movie also featured cameos from real golfers, including John Daly himself. Adam Sandler’s net worth is estimated at $440 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). He earns around $20 million for each major film and has a Netflix deal worth over $250 million. In 2023, he earned $73 million, making him the highest-paid actor of that year.

Earlier this month, John Daly thanked Adam Sandler for his role in Happy Gilmore 2.

John Daly thanks Adam Sandler for Happy Gilmore 2 role, shares behind-the-scenes

PGA Tour veteran John Daly joined the star-studded cast of Happy Gilmore 2, the recently released sports comedy now streaming on Netflix. Earlier this week, the PGA Tour posted a throwback from the movie’s set, showing Daly in character. Their caption read:

“Take us back to filming HAPPY GILMORE 2.”

Daly reposted it on his Instagram story with the cheeky line:

“It’s only Wednesday…”

In the film, Daly played a homeless man living in the lead character's garage. Two days after the movie’s release, Daly uploaded a photo with Sandler on Instagram to thank him for the opportunity. He wrote:

“The best kinda stories come outta chaos! Cannot thank my brother @adamsandler for including me in #happygilmore2 and sharing some of my chaos! Out now on @netflix @realchrismcdonald Behind the scenes… enjoy my photo dump of my garage home, hand sanitizer, my family on the set & sharing a heater with Chubbs—😆🌟🎬🍿”

Daly also shared several outtakes that didn’t make it into the final cut. In one scene, his character has a funny exchange with Christopher McDonald, who plays Shooter McGavin. In another, Daly nailed a shot by hitting a golf ball into a boot on a fireplace.

