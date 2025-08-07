John Daly shares his 3-word to PGA Tour's 'back to filming Happy Gilmore 2' post

PGA Tour veteran John Daly was part of the star-studded cast that graced screens for Happy Gilmore 2, the recently released sports comedy. The PGA Tour recently joked about going back to filming the movie, and Daly reacted to it.The tour shared a picture of Daly on the set of Happy Gilmore 2, with the caption,“Take us back to filming HAPPY GILMORE 2John Daly then reposted the picture on his Instagram story with the caption,“It’s only Wednesday…”Image via Daly’s Instagram Story/@pga_johndalyDaly played a fictionalized version of himself in the sports comedy. He was a homeless man who lived in the lead character’s garage. The lead character was portrayed by popular Hollywood star Adam Sandler, who, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is worth $440 million.Two days after the movie was released on Netflix, John Daly shared a picture of himself and Sandler on Instagram, thanking the actor for allowing him to be a part of the project. He wrote,“The best kinda stories come outta chaos! Cannot thank my brother @adamsandler for including me in #happygilmore2 and sharing some of my chaos! Out now on @netflix @realchrismcdonald Behind the scenes... enjoy my photo dump of my garage home, hand sanitizer, my family on the set &amp; sharing a heater with Chubbs—😆🌟🎬🍿 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the movie’s release, Daly shared several outtakes that didn’t make it to the final cut. In one scene, his character was captured in a hilarious moment with Christopher McDonald, who plays the tritagonist, Shooter McGavin.In another outtake scene, the five-time PGA Tour winner was captured accurately shooting a golf ball into a boot on a fireplace. The impressive shot was met with loud cheers and applause from other cast members, including Adam Sandler, who gave him a hug.Still taken from Daly’s Instagram Page/@pga_johndalyHappy Gilmore 2 had a long lineup of golf stars who made cameo appearances in the film. Some of them include Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Charley Hull.John Daly shares a recap of opening night at his new bar in NashvilleJohn Daly recently opened a new bar in Nashville. He hosted a grand opening on July 25 and also showed the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere during the event.After the event, Daly shared a picture carousel on Instagram showing several fun moments from the opening night at John Daly’s. He wrote in the caption,“Thank you to everyone who celebrated our grand opening with us — WHAT A NIGHT‼️ Let’s do it all over again 🎉.”Image via Daly’s Instagram Page/@pga_johndalyGuests were treated to a wide array of food, drinks, and music performances. There was also a mechanical bull for bull riding and other fun games.