Paige Spiranac gets honest about $440M-worth Adam Sandler after spending 'hours' on Happy Gilmore 2 set

Paige Spiranac recently turned heads with her appearance in the newly released Happy Gilmore 2 movie. Today, the social media influencer was spotted sharing her views about Adam Sandler, who reprised the role of the titular main character in this 1996-sequel.One of Spiranac’s fans on her Instagram profile asked her about her experience of working in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie. In the clip posted on her social media story, Spiranac complimented the American comedian-actor for being humble.Paige Spiranac said, while giving her fans a glimpse about her time with the $440 million worth (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth) Sandler:&quot;I got to shoot my scene with Adam Sandler and he is one of the most genuine, funny, kind, humble human beings. You forget that he is Adam Sandler. He just is so amazing... can't say enough good things about him...&quot;Spiranac also explained how it felt to experience the stuff that goes on behind the screens. In the clip shared to her Instagram story, she said:&quot;It was really cool to see the behind the scenes and to see the final product because we were on set for hours and my scene if you blink you'll miss it...&quot;Here's a screenshot of the video Spiranac shared with her fans from the Q&amp;A session:Screenshot from Spiranac’s Instagram story on Sandler / IG: @_paige.reneePaige Spiranac has a brief role in the movie. As teased in the trailer, she was cast as a simulator attendant at Dick's Sporting Goods store.According to the story, she was supposed to help Sandler's character rediscover his swing, but the golfer's actions left her in awe. Gilmore was seen smashing a golf ball through the projector screen as Paige Spiranac’s character just watched helplessly.The 32-year old model-cum-content creator was much excited about her upcoming Hollywood stint, weeks before the movie surfaced on Netflix. She recently revealed another interesting story behind her casting.Paige Spiranac shares details about the fake casting behind her character in Happy Gilmore 2Paige Spiranac recently spent some time for an interview at SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. There, she addressed a fake casting incident that gained her a lot of traction as a potential cast member of Happy Gilmore 2, much before the official casting was out.Spiranac said in a clip released by Sirius XM PGA Tour on Instagram:&quot;There was a fake casting that came out a while ago, and I kind of threw my name into the ring. I said, 'Hey, I'm ready for (the role).'&quot;Referring to the image where she dressed up in the exact same way as Virginia Venit, Spiranac said:&quot;I put up a picture of me which was like recreating the 'Happy Place' with the iconic image of her in the white with the beer, and it gained a lot of attraction.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe movie featured a ton of other celebrities and golfers who had cameos in the plot. This long list includes the likes of MJF, Eminem, Bad Bunny, Kid Cudi, Rory McIlroy, Jon Daly and more.