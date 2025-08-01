‘I could never get over the anxiety’: Paige Spiranac opens up about quitting professional golf

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac spoke about her relationship with golf recently. Spiranac started off her career in golf on the amateur level in the year 2010. However, she was not able to continue at a professional level as she failed to earn her LPGA Tour card.Since then, Paige Spiranac has kept herself involved in the sport, but primarily in the media aspect. She is a golf influencer and a popular social media personality along with being a part of the PGA Tour Creator Council. Spiranac has also participated in two of the three Creator Classic editions hosted by the Tour.Recently, Spiranac shared a video on her social media handle where she explained what led her to quit professional golf and how she is trying to get back to having a positive relationship with the sport. In the video shared via X, Paige Spiranac said:&quot;So I have a really toxic love-hate relationship with the game of golf. And I have talked about this ad nauseum.But was one of the reasons why I stopped playing golf professionally was that I just could never get over the golf course anxiety. And I would just feel that my mind always won, and I was weak and I could just never overcome that feeling.&quot;Spiranac went on to describe how golf is a sport where it can be 'addictive' but make an individual feel like a 'worthless human being' after a bad round.Paige Spiranac further shared how she started working with her therapist to 'breakthrough' in golf and spoke about her first assignment in this process to overcome her issue.Paige Spiranac called out a woman on social media for reportedly failing to pick up her dog's poopPaige Spiranac actively voices her opinions and concerns well beyond the subject of golf on her social media platforms. Recently, she shared a post on X about an encounter she had with someone who reportedly refused to clean up her dog's mess in a public place. Spiranac expressed her viewpoint in her post on July 25, 2025 as she wrote:&quot;I watched this woman not pick up her dogs poop in the middle of the walkway tonight so I went up to her and asked nicely if she needed a bag since there were free bags close and I could grab it for her.She said no then proceeded to show me the empty bag. When I asked if she’s going to use it to pick up her dogs 💩 she looked me dead in the eyes and said “nope” then walked away. Jail time.&quot;Paige Spiranac, a Sports Illustrated featured model, also made a cameo appearance in the Netflix move, Happy Gilmore 2. She portrayed the role of a golf simulator assistant at a sporting goods store in the movie that released on July 25.