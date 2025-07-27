 Paige Spiranac celebrates "being Dick’s employee of the month" by doing the Happy Gilmore swing

Paige Spiranac recently appeared in the Netflix film Happy Gilmore 2, released globally on July 25, 2025. The sequel to the 1996 film features Spiranac in a cameo role as an employee at Dick’s Sporting Goods who assists Adam Sandler’s character, Happy Gilmore, in testing golf clubs using a simulator.Following the film’s release, Spiranac posted an Instagram reel on July 27, 2025, where she can be seen performing the signature Happy Gilmore swing. She captioned the reel as:“In honor of Happy Gilmore 2 and being Dick’s employee of the month.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her cameo, Spiranac helps Happy Gilmore select golf clubs and try out a simulator, only for him to accidentally slice the ball into the screen. She was first spotted in the official trailer released in March 2025. Spiranac also attended the film’s premiere at Lincoln Center, New York City, on July 21, 2025, where she appeared in a sheer red dress.Apart from Paige Spiranac, Happy Gilmore 2 also features cameo appearances by professional golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Tony Finau, alongside celebrities including Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, Travis Kelce, Post Malone, Eminem, and Bad Bunny.Beyond her collab in the film, Spiranac has collaborated with Shot Scope. She was named global brand ambassador in 2022. Spiranac promotes the Scottish company’s GPS smart watches and laser rangefinders designed to improve golfers’ performance. She also has collaborations with Blue Tees Golf, Dynamic Brands’ Bag Boy Division, JETFUEL Energy, and others. With that, Paige Spiranc also shared her thoughts as she attended the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2.Paige Spiranac attended Happy Gilmore 2 Premiere and shared BTS MomentsPaige Spiranac walked the green carpet at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2, held ahead of the film’s release on July 25, 2025. The social media star wore a magenta dress for the red carpet event and shared a photo from the night on Instagram, writing:“Loved walking the green carpet for the premiere!”After the premiere, she took to X to reflect on the experience, posting a behind-the-scenes photo from the set with the caption:“Coolest experience ever! Happy Gilmore 2 is out on Netflix!”Following her appearance, Paige Spiranac revealed the backlash she faces online. She shared that her message has always been about doing what makes her feel confident, including wearing what she wants. For her, that includes outfits that are &quot;a little bit more sexy” and “more form-fitting,” as she believes in developing her style.Spiranac recalled that the backlash began when she moved away from traditional golf clothing. She started wearing tank tops and leggings because standard golf outfits didn’t feel comfortable to her. That change led to strong reactions, with people criticizing her for not wearing a collar, for how she dressed, and for allegedly disrespecting the game.Despite the negative comments, Spiranac has built a huge online following. Her YouTube channel, which features golf tutorials and friendly challenge videos, now has more than 450,000 subscribers.