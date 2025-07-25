  • home icon
  Paige Spiranac flaunts magenta outfit as she walks the green carpet for the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 25, 2025 16:21 GMT
Paige Spiranac at TAO x Maxim Big Game Party - Source: Getty

Paige Spiranac was at the premiere of the Adam Sandler starrer Happy Gilmore 2, which came out on July 25, 2025. The social media donned a magenta outfit for the event.

Spiranac is a former professional golfer and now creates golf-based content on social media. The influencer also had a short role in the newly released movie Happy Gilmore 2, which also stars a lot of PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars.

Paige Spiranac uploaded a snap from her red carpet appearance, sporting a magenta dress. She wrote in the caption of her image:

"Loved walking the green carpet for the premiere!"
Take a look at the image shared by Spiranac with her four million Instagram followers:

Screenshot taken from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story/IG: @_paige.renee

Paige Spiranac had a brief cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. The famous golf content creator acted as an employee at a sporting goods store. In the movie, she could be seen trying to assist Adam Sandler's character.

However, the scene hilariously ends shortly after Spiranac ends up slicing a massive hole in the golf simulator. Spiranac was excited with her appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 from the very beginning of the year (shared it on X as well).

After the premiere, the golf-based influencer shared a short note on her official X (previously Twitter) timeline. In the post, Spiranac shared a BTS snap from the set while talking about her experience regarding this. Take a look at her post on X:

"Coolest experience ever! Happy Gilmore 2 is out on Netflix!"
Spiranac also shared some words after her appearance at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere.

Paige Spiranac hits back at critics following Happy Gilmore 2 red carpet appearance

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular social media content creators in golf. But she has also earned a fair bit of criticism over the years. While talking to People, Spiranac said that she tries to brush off the criticism and looks to just be herself.

"I just try to embrace who I am when I talk about that. My main message is always do what you want to do, wear what you want to wear. And for me, that's wearing things that are a little bit more sexy, more form-fitting, but also just finding your own individual style."

Furthermore, she explained how she started getting criticism just by switching golf attires.

"(I) was always forced to wear something that didn’t feel comfortable. So I started wearing tank tops and leggings and it just caused such an uproar of just people upset about no collar, and what I was wearing, and disrespecting the game, and also just exposing my body"

Spiranac currently holds a massive fan following over her social media accounts. Her YouTube channel, where she uploads tutorials and friendly challenges, has more than 450k subscribers.

