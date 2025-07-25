Paige Spiranac flaunts magenta outfit as she walks the green carpet for the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2

Paige Spiranac was at the premiere of the Adam Sandler starrer Happy Gilmore 2, which came out on July 25, 2025. The social media donned a magenta outfit for the event.Spiranac is a former professional golfer and now creates golf-based content on social media. The influencer also had a short role in the newly released movie Happy Gilmore 2, which also stars a lot of PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars.Paige Spiranac uploaded a snap from her red carpet appearance, sporting a magenta dress. She wrote in the caption of her image:&quot;Loved walking the green carpet for the premiere!&quot;Take a look at the image shared by Spiranac with her four million Instagram followers:Screenshot taken from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story/IG: @_paige.reneePaige Spiranac had a brief cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. The famous golf content creator acted as an employee at a sporting goods store. In the movie, she could be seen trying to assist Adam Sandler's character.However, the scene hilariously ends shortly after Spiranac ends up slicing a massive hole in the golf simulator. Spiranac was excited with her appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 from the very beginning of the year (shared it on X as well).After the premiere, the golf-based influencer shared a short note on her official X (previously Twitter) timeline. In the post, Spiranac shared a BTS snap from the set while talking about her experience regarding this. Take a look at her post on X:&quot;Coolest experience ever! Happy Gilmore 2 is out on Netflix!&quot;Spiranac also shared some words after her appearance at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere.Paige Spiranac hits back at critics following Happy Gilmore 2 red carpet appearancePaige Spiranac is one of the most popular social media content creators in golf. But she has also earned a fair bit of criticism over the years. While talking to People, Spiranac said that she tries to brush off the criticism and looks to just be herself.&quot;I just try to embrace who I am when I talk about that. My main message is always do what you want to do, wear what you want to wear. And for me, that's wearing things that are a little bit more sexy, more form-fitting, but also just finding your own individual style.&quot;Furthermore, she explained how she started getting criticism just by switching golf attires.&quot;(I) was always forced to wear something that didn’t feel comfortable. So I started wearing tank tops and leggings and it just caused such an uproar of just people upset about no collar, and what I was wearing, and disrespecting the game, and also just exposing my body&quot;Spiranac currently holds a massive fan following over her social media accounts. Her YouTube channel, where she uploads tutorials and friendly challenges, has more than 450k subscribers.