Paige Spiranac dons a bikini and wishes her followers a happy American Independence Day

Paige Spiranac, a pro golfer turned content creator, shared an X post on the Fourth of July. She wished her followers a happy American Independence Day.

Fourth of July is one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the United States, and this year marked the 249th anniversary of the American Independence Day. Celebrations were held across the country to mark the occasion.

Spiranac shared a picture of herself along on X, in which she donned a bikini imprinted with the U.S. flag. The caption of her post read:

"Happy 4th of July!"

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular content creators in golf, and has more than four million followers on Instagram, 1.6 million followers on TikTok, and 1 million followers on X (formerly Twitter). She often shares her takes on various topics related to golf, and also provides tips for budding golfers on how to improve their game.

Spiranac played collegiate golf for University of Arizona and San Diego State University, and achieved some success before turning pro and playing on the Cactus Tour. After failing to get an LPGA Tour card, she decided to quit professional golf and became a content creator.

Last year, Spiranac returned to competitive golf in the inaugural PGA Tour's Creator Classic alongside other YouTube influencers and content creators. She finished 2‑over par while the event was won by Luke Kwon.

Paige Spiranac tackled Bethpage Black ahead of 2025 Ryder Cup: “It was a bloodbath”

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac recently took on the Bethpage Black course in Long Island, New York. The 32-year-old social media star visited the course just months before it hosts the 2025 Ryder Cup, giving fans a sneak peek into her trip.

Spiranac shared her experience via a reel originally posted by Bethpage Black and Long Island Golf Junkies. She captioned the post:

“Played the tips at Bethpage [Black] today with @standregolf and it was a bloodbath…video coming soon!”

Paige Spirinac also announced an upcoming YouTube video in collaboration with St. Andre Golf. Bethpage Black is known for its punishing roughs and narrow fairways, which could make it a challenging course for the golfers from Team US and Europe as they take part in the Ryder Cup in September.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played from September 25-28. The two teams will announce their rosters for the prestigious competition in the coming months, with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy already qualified for the event.

