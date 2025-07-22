Paige Spiranac shares sneak peek of California course for upcoming Grass League event

Popular golf influencer Paige Spiranac recently took up a front office role for the innovative high-stakes par-3 golf league, the Grass League. She has now shared a video on Instagram announcing the next event in the league’s schedule.The video was originally shared by the Grass League, and Spiranac reposted it on her Instagram story. It showed the media mogul holding a microphone and urging golf fans to attend the upcoming event. The event, titled “Summer Grind,” is set to take place during Labor Day weekend from August 30 - 31.“You need to stop by to see some amazing golf, high stakes competition, and an amazing fan experience,” Spiranac said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Summer Grind will feature an exciting weekend of golf and other fun-filled activities with food, drinks, and live music. It is set to take place at Goat Hill Park, Oceanside, in California, and it will air on Golf Channel’s linear broadcast.In May, the Grass League announced that Paige Spiranac was joining its team in a leadership role. She is now at the forefront of brand development, content strategy, and business development for the golf league.When speaking on her new role with the league, the 32-year-old media personality shared that she was “thrilled” to shape the league and further grow the game of golf. She added (via Troon),“The Grass League is breaking boundaries and pushing golf into an exciting new era... This is a chance to be part of something innovative, competitive, and culture-shaping from the inside out.”The Grass League’s 2025 season kicked off with a season opener in May, which took place at Grass Clippings in Rolling Hills. The third and final event is a championship finale that is also set to be held at Grass Clippings.Paige Spiranac dresses in white in latest golf outingPaige Spiranac recently hit the golf course to play a round of golf. She shared a picture from her outing showing off the all-white attire she wore to the course.Spiranac donned a white top with a striped collar. She paired the look with a pair of white trousers and pink gloves. She posed for the picture in front of her golf bag and a basket of golf balls, and used only emojis to caption the post.“⛳️🐥☀️🌭” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaige Spiranac initially set out to be a professional golfer. Following a successful amateur golf career, she made her professional debut on the Cactus Tour in 2016. Shortly after, she attempted to gain an LPGA Tour card, but was unable to do so.Spiranac then became a golf instructor and influencer, and is now one of the biggest social media personalities in the world of golf. She boasts 4 million followers on Instagram and 1 million followers on X.