Paige Spiranac rocks white tank top in her “golf cart” selfies post

Paige Spiranac returned to Instagram after a six-week break with a new set of selfies taken while sitting inside a golf cart. Dressed in a white tank top and a blue skirt, she posted three photos and added a playful caption to go with them.

Spiranac is one of the most popular content creators in golf, and has more than four million followers on Instagram. She added the following caption to her latest post:

"Golf cart selfies⛳️📸☀️"

This was Paige Spiranac's first update on Instagram since May 3, when she last posted during a Grass League event. The content creator played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University before turning professional for a short time.

She later switched her focus to social media and is now one of the most followed figures in golf.

Paige Spiranac has taken on new roles with Grass League and Blue Tees Golf

In May 2025, Paige Spiranac joined Grass League’s front office as a strategic advisor. She will be involved in various leadership responsibilities. Her work will include brand development, digital marketing, brand engagement, finding new sponsors, talent, and team owners.

“I’ll be touching a bunch of different aspects of the business,” she said via Grass League.

“It’s really exciting for me because those are passions I’ve had within my own business, so now to be able to use my expertise with Grass League is something I’m really looking forward to."

Grass League is in its second season and hosts night events at LED-lit Par 3 golf courses. Teams representing regional franchises play in a two-person scramble format. Last year, all events took place at Grass Clippings in Tempe, Arizona. This year, it has expanded beyond Arizona with events scheduled at Goat Hill Park in California.

Paige Spiranac during The Creator Classic - Source: Getty

Alongside her Grass League role, Paige Spiranac has also partnered with Blue Tees Golf, a fast-growing golf tech company known for offering premium gear at affordable prices. The brand's new campaign, “Play with Paige”, is a global sweepstakes that gives golfers a chance to win a round with Spiranac. Players can enter via the Blue Tees GAME app for a chance to win a round with Spiranac.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of what Blue Tees Golf is bringing to the sport—high-performance products with a fresh, modern edge,” she said via The Golf Wire.

“Their approach to golf is all about making the game more fun, more stylish, and more accessible, which perfectly aligns with how I see the game. Our partnership is a natural fit, and I’m thrilled to join forces to help make golf more inviting and exciting for everyone.”

The campaign is Blue Tees’ biggest yet and combines app-based engagement, influencer-led promotion, and a modern approach to connect with more golfers.

