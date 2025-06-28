Paige Spiranac admits to not being a ‘great winker’ despite her public persona

Paige Spiranac recently admitted that she wasn't a "great winker." She added that despite her public persona, she found it hard to do a wink.

Spiranac is one of the most popular golf influencers, with over 4 million followers on Instagram. Besides being active on social media, she is also known for her hosting gigs. She hosts a show titled Spinvitational with Paige Spiranac on her official account, Las Paigeas, on Kick.com.

During the latest episode of Spinvitational, Spiranac revealed the unusual shortcoming.

"I'm not a great winker, like my whole face," she said. "And so it's so funny because I, like, obviously have to do these shoots and people are like, 'Your persona is like this sexy golf girl.' Then they want me to do, like, a sexy wink.

"And every single time they're like, 'Let's go, just give it like a cute little cheeky little wink,' you know, like that. I can't even do it. It's like, you know when someone just like... that. And so they're like, 'Flare, slow motion.' And then I'm like, they never ask me to do it again. I'll tell you that."

Paige Spiranac feels that Brandel Chamblee is the 'most hated' golf personality

Earlier this month, Barstool Sports' Frankie Borrelli opined that his colleague, Riggs, was the most hated personality in golf.

"It’s not even close," he wrote. "The fact that he goes out there and faces these internet trolls one on one is as good as it gets. People call him out and he just plays them in a match. So many YouTube golf videos are the same format that gets copied and overused.. it’s nice to see an actual original idea do well."

However, Paige Spiranac argued that it wasn’t Riggs, but Brandel Chamblee who deserved the title.

"I wasn’t even talking about me lol I think Brandel Chamblee might be more hated in golf," she wrote.

While Paige Spiranac has been subject to online trolling and hate, Chamblee isn’t far behind. The former golfer turned analyst has often been on the receiving end of online hate for his bold opinions on golf affairs.

The veteran analyst has been a staunch critic of LIV Golf and has accused contracted players of earning Saudi "bloody money." Although the PGA Tour announced its merger with the PIF-sponsored circuit two years ago, Chamblee has continued his digs at the league. However, his accusations haven’t been received well by some fans, who view his comments as biased and unnecessarily harsh.

