Paige Spiranac styles light blue top and white skirt to promote latest episode of her golf tips series

Paige Spiranac shared a few pictures on her Instagram while promoting the latest episode of her golf series, Slumpbuster. The former pro golfer shared a selfie wearing a bold light blue halter neck top paired with a white mini skirt. She reshared the image on her Instagram story, where she has over 4 million followers.

In the photo, Spiranac announced the release of Episode 2 of her YouTube series, which is titled "Don't let bad golf ruin your whole round! ⛳ Getting out of a golf slump." The 45-minute video was uploaded on July 24, 2025, to her YouTube channel, which has 450K subscribers.

The episode focuses on tackling golf course anxiety and translating range performance to the course. In the video description, Spiranac wrote:

“If you like more than just the basic golf tips and advice, I think you’ll really like this video. I go through things like my thought process on course management and how I adjust my swing and tee based on lots of different factors.”

She added that the content is meant to help golfers struggling with their game or those simply seeking relatable insights.

A screenshot of Paige Spiranacs's Instagram story in blue halter neck top (via @_paige.renee)

Paige Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has become one of golf’s most recognizable media personalities. Apart from her golf tips, she’s also set to appear in Happy Gilmore 2, which premieres on July 25.

The sequel to the classic Adam Sandler film will feature several well-known celebrities and golf figures.

Paige Spiranac claps back at the critics while defending her clothing choices

Paige Spiranac is speaking out against people who criticize how she dresses, saying she feels confident in her own style and wants others to feel the same. In an interview with People at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere on Monday, July 21, the 32-year-old influencer said she believes everyone should wear what makes them feel good.

“I just try to embrace who I am when I talk about that. My main message is always do what you want to do, wear what you want to wear. And for me, that's wearing things that are a little bit more sexy, more form-fitting, but also just finding your own individual style,” Spiranac said.

Paige Spiranac began her athletic career as a gymnast before moving into golf. She said that when she turned professional, she often had to wear clothes that didn’t feel comfortable or natural to her.

“And so I started wearing tank tops and leggings, and it just caused such an uproar of just people upset about no collar and what I was wearing and disrespecting the game and also just exposing my body,” she said.

She added that her outfit choices are not about getting attention but feeling good in her own skin. She also wants young girls to feel proud of their bodies and not be told to hide them.

"I feel very comfortable with what I wear. And also I don't want young girls to grow up feeling insecure about their bodies or everyone telling them, no, they should cover up. They should be proud of their body, especially with how much hard work they put into it when they're eating right and working out,” she added.

Paige Spiranac continues to push back against old-school views in golf and encourages others to stay true to themselves.

