Paige Spiranac shows off $146 all white tank top and skirt set in latest photoshoot

Paige Spiranac recently spent some time practicing her game on the course. She shared pictures from her round on Instagram, showing off the all-white ensemble she wore to the course.Spiranac was spotted wearing a white sleeveless $58 tank top from the clothing brand Alo. She paired it with an $88 white mini pleated Grand Slam Tennis Skirt from the same brand, both of which are available on their official website. Additionally, she sported a pair of pink gloves from G/FORE.The golf influencer styled her hair in a ponytail and wore no accessories except for a scrunchie in her hair. She wrote in the caption:“Afternoon or morning round of golf⛳️☀️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaige Spiranac recently donned a similar all-white look to play a round of golf. Last month, she shared pictures from her round on Instagram, showing off a white sleeveless top with an open neckline. She paired the top with white trousers and also wore pink gloves, just as she did in her most recent post.The golf instructor posed in front of a basket of golf balls and a golf bag from the brand Swag Golf. Her post was captioned:“⛳️🐥☀️🌭”Paige Spiranac via Instagram/@_paige.reneeAfter a successful amateur golf career, Paige Spiranac made her professional debut on the Cactus Tour. She won her only tour event in May 2016 and attempted to secure an LPGA Tour card but was unsuccessful.Spiranac then quit her dreams of playing on the LPGA Tour and focused on being a golf instructor. Subsequently, she started to build an audience online and is now one of the biggest social media personalities in golf.Paige Spiranac gets raw and honest about her “love-hate relationship” with golfPaige Spiranac recently opened up about suffering anxiety while on the golf course. She shared that while she absolutely loves the game of golf, she has a complicated relationship with it.The golf influencer shared a video on X saying,“So I have a really toxic love-hate relationship with the game of golf...”Spiranac via X/@PaigeSpiranacSpiranac said that one of the reasons she stopped playing golf professionally was because of her golf course anxiety. She always battled with her mind while on the course, and it often affected her game.“..And I always just felt that every time I was out there, my mind always won and I was weak, and I could never just overcome that feeling. And there's always just something about the game of golf that just makes you, one, addicted to it, but also, just feel like the most worthless human being ever when you have a bad round of golf.”Paige Spiranac further revealed that she’s actively working with a therapist to help her overcome her anxiety issues. She aspires to “break through” the feeling and is on a path to finding what she loves most about golf in order to overcome the nervousness she feels on the course.