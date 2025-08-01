Paige Spiranac takes on a new role with Grass League

Paige Spiranac has joined the Grass League in a front-office role, as confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The Arizona-based par-3 golf league recently raised $2.75 million in seed-plus funding, with Creator Sports Capital leading the investment round.

The league plans to use the new funding to expand event production, hire a commissioner, and increase its presence on digital and social platforms.

Spiranac will head the league’s entire content strategy, drawing on her experience in building a significant online following. With over four million followers on Instagram, she will look to drive audience engagement across YouTube and other media channels. She will also appear as an on-course reporter during events, using her previous on-camera work in golf coverage to support the league’s broadcasts.

Grass League plays out of Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona, which is a renovated 18-hole par-3 facility. It features 11 teams across different cities, using a 2-on-2 scramble format played at night. Games have been broadcast through outlets including Golf Channel, Bleacher Report, and Peacock.

Several notable figures are involved with the league, including Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, and YouTube creators Good Good Golf, who serve as franchise owners.

The addition of Paige Spiranac signals the league’s push to grow its brand with a stronger digital identity, while maintaining its mix of professional and entertainment-focused elements in a non-traditional golf setting.

Paige Spiranac shares why she stopped playing professional golf

Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer, recently opened up about her connection with the game. She began playing competitively as an amateur in 2010 but was unable to secure an LPGA Tour card, which brought her professional playing career to a halt.

In a recent social media post, Spiranac discussed the reasons behind her decision to step away from playing professionally. In the video, she reflected on the challenges she faced and how they shaped her departure from competitive golf. She also spoke about her current efforts to build a healthier and more enjoyable relationship with the game, emphasizing a shift in perspective and goals.

She said:

"So I have a really toxic love-hate relationship with the game of golf. And I have talked about this ad nauseum. But one of the reasons why I stopped playing golf professionally was that I just could never get over the golf course anxiety. And I would just feel that my mind always won, and I was weak and I could just never overcome that feeling."

Although she stepped away from competing, Paige Spiranac has remained closely tied to the sport through other avenues. She has built a strong presence in the golf media space and is now recognized as a prominent social media personality and golf influencer.

In addition to her online following, she is also a member of the PGA Tour’s Creator Council and has been involved in two of the three Creator Classic events organized by the Tour.

