John Daly sends heartwarming 5-word appreciation to $1M-worth singer

John Daly is a fan of Taylor Hicks, the $1 million net worth singer (per Celebrity Net Worth). Hicks is also a fan of the former professional golfer. Hicks met with the former Major champion and had to capture the moment for his personal Instagram.
He posted the photo on his story and tagged the golfer, who then reposted the same picture on his own story. This time, he added a caption expressing his appreciation for the Places I've Been singer and former American Idol contestant, as he wrote:
"Thanks buddy for the support!"
Hicks and Daly appeared to be rather friendly with the singer drinking a can of something in the photo. Daly's prior stories and his comments suggest that it was a can of Good Boys Vodka.
That is Daly's alcohol brand. His stories beforehand make it appear that the golfer was at an event for the brand, and that's where he met Hicks. The support he's referring to in the caption must be support for the brand rather than the golfer who doesn't compete on the PGA Tour anymore.
Daly was also doing a charity event before flying off to Cabo to meet with some friends, so Hicks could've been involved with that as well. Either way, Daly is grateful to have had the singer there.
John Daly pulls in more than some golfers at the Masters
John Daly never won the Masters. He competed 12 times, but he never won. His victories in other Majors don't matter to the Masters after some time, so he no longer has an invite. Previous champions like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed get invited every single year.
Despite not attending, Daly does go down to Augusta, Georgia, for the tournament. He posts up at the Hooters nearby to the venue to meet with fans and sell memorabilia. It ends up bringing in a lot of cash.
It is estimated that in 2024, Daly made $780,000 during Scottie Scheffler's second Masters win. In 2025, it was expected that he'd blow past that number. Even if he didn't, that $780,000 was just shy of what T5 finishers Sungjae Im and Bryson DeChambeau earned for shooting seven under.
John Daly, on the other hand, didn't shoot anything at the course and came out with a lot. This is because fans like Jason Gamble love him and travel to see him. Gamble said via ESPN:
"He's like the guy in your golf group. He's just a lot better. We're all ex-athletes, football, basketball, but it doesn't necessarily translate to golf. So when you see somebody that makes the game look as easy as John does, it's easy to appreciate that type of talent, and he's just an everyday guy. He's the guy you want in your foursome."
Daly's best finish at Augusta National was a T3 in 1993.