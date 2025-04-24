John Daly sends heartwarming 5-word appreciation to $1M-worth singer

John Daly is a fan of Taylor Hicks, the $1 million net worth singer (per Celebrity Net Worth). Hicks is also a fan of the former professional golfer. Hicks met with the former Major champion and had to capture the moment for his personal Instagram.

Ad

He posted the photo on his story and tagged the golfer, who then reposted the same picture on his own story. This time, he added a caption expressing his appreciation for the Places I've Been singer and former American Idol contestant, as he wrote:

"Thanks buddy for the support!"

John Daly gave a warm thanks message to Taylor Hicks on social media (Instagram/pga_johndaly)

Hicks and Daly appeared to be rather friendly with the singer drinking a can of something in the photo. Daly's prior stories and his comments suggest that it was a can of Good Boys Vodka.

Ad

Trending

That is Daly's alcohol brand. His stories beforehand make it appear that the golfer was at an event for the brand, and that's where he met Hicks. The support he's referring to in the caption must be support for the brand rather than the golfer who doesn't compete on the PGA Tour anymore.

Daly was also doing a charity event before flying off to Cabo to meet with some friends, so Hicks could've been involved with that as well. Either way, Daly is grateful to have had the singer there.

Ad

John Daly pulls in more than some golfers at the Masters

John Daly never won the Masters. He competed 12 times, but he never won. His victories in other Majors don't matter to the Masters after some time, so he no longer has an invite. Previous champions like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed get invited every single year.

John Daly made money during Masters week (Image via Imagn)

Despite not attending, Daly does go down to Augusta, Georgia, for the tournament. He posts up at the Hooters nearby to the venue to meet with fans and sell memorabilia. It ends up bringing in a lot of cash.

Ad

It is estimated that in 2024, Daly made $780,000 during Scottie Scheffler's second Masters win. In 2025, it was expected that he'd blow past that number. Even if he didn't, that $780,000 was just shy of what T5 finishers Sungjae Im and Bryson DeChambeau earned for shooting seven under.

John Daly, on the other hand, didn't shoot anything at the course and came out with a lot. This is because fans like Jason Gamble love him and travel to see him. Gamble said via ESPN:

Ad

"He's like the guy in your golf group. He's just a lot better. We're all ex-athletes, football, basketball, but it doesn't necessarily translate to golf. So when you see somebody that makes the game look as easy as John does, it's easy to appreciate that type of talent, and he's just an everyday guy. He's the guy you want in your foursome."

Daly's best finish at Augusta National was a T3 in 1993.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More