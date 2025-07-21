John Daly shares son’s accomplishment at the Southern Amateur Championship 

John Daly proudly shared his son’s victory at the 119th Southern Amateur Championship through an Instagram story. In the picture, John Daly II is seen kneeling beside a giant silver trophy. The young golfer wore a white Nike polo, an Arkansas Razorbacks cap, and a green medal ribbon as he posed with his putter on the green.The story was shared on July 21, after Daly II sealed the win at The Blessings Golf Club in Johnson. Here's his Instagram story:John Daly's story - Source: via @pga_johndaly on InstagramDaly reshared the Instagram post originally shared by PGA Tour Champions and PGA Tour. The caption of the post read:&quot;Congratulations to John Daly II for winning the Southern Amateur Championship! 🏆 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDaly II dominated the four-day tournament and finished at 10-under, winning by five strokes. The win has earned him an automatic spot in the 125th U.S. Amateur Championship, scheduled for August 11–17 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.Playing on his home course at the University of Arkansas, Daly II closed the event with a 4-under 68 in the final round, helped by four birdies over five holes on the front nine. A string of strong pars kept him in control, including clutch saves on holes 11 and 12. Despite a bogey on the par-3 13th, Daly regained momentum with birdies on 16 and 17 to secure the title.This victory marks a major step in Daly II’s career as he now moves toward competing on the national stage. Yesterday, Daly congratulated his son in another Instagram post.“One Proud Daddy”: John Daly celebrates his son’s big win at the Southern Amateur Daly couldn’t hide his pride after his son, Daly II, won the 2025 Southern Amateur Championship. The two-time major winner shared a special moment on Instagram, posting a photo of his son beside the massive winner’s trophy with the caption:“One Proud Daddy!!! 🏆 @sgagolf Champion 👊🏼 @johndalyll…” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDaly also posted a video of his son sinking the final putt to seal the title, writing:“My son! 👊🏼”This wasn’t his only win of the season. Earlier in the year, he claimed his first collegiate title at the Columbia Spring Invitational in Pennsylvania. Held at Rolling Green Golf Club, the one-day event ended in a three-way playoff, which Daly won by carding a 1-under 139 over two rounds.John Daly is best known for winning the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship. He was one of the first PGA Tour players to consistently average over 300 yards in driving distance, leading in the same category multiple times throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Despite battling off-course issues, including struggles with alcohol and gambling, Daly continued to compete, joining the PGA Tour Champions in 2016.