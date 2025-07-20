  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "One Proud Daddy" - John Daly Celebrates son’s victory at Southern Amateur Championship

"One Proud Daddy" - John Daly Celebrates son’s victory at Southern Amateur Championship

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 20, 2025 01:33 GMT
PGA: PNC Championship - Source: Imagn
John Daly and his son, John Daly II - Image Source: Imagn

Two-time major champion John Daly’s son, John Daly II, has won the 2025 Southern Amateur Championship. Following the incredible win, the PGA Tour icon shared a heartwarming post on Instagram celebrating his son's triumph.

Ad

On July 16, Daly II teed off at the 2025 Southern Amateur in Blessings Golf Club in Johnson, Arkansas. The final round concluded on Saturday and the PGA Tour star’s son won the tournament with a 10-under 278 score.

To celebrate, John Daly shared a picture of his son kneeling on the golf course beside the giant trophy. He wrote in the caption,

“ One Proud Daddy!!! 🏆 @sgagolf Champion 👊🏼 @johndalyll...”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Daly also shared a video of his son’s winning putt on his Instagram story with the caption,

“My son! 👊🏼”
Image via Daly&rsquo;s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@pga_johndaly
Image via Daly’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@pga_johndaly

The 21-year-old Daly II opened with 70 in his first round at Blessings Golf Club. He then shot 71 in his second round and 69 in his third. He clinched the 119th Southern Amateur Championship title with a final round of 4-under 68, winning by a whopping five strokes ahead of Garrett Endicott, the runner-up.

Ad

Earlier in the year, John Daly II won his first collegiate victory at the Columbia Spring Invitational in Rolling Green Golf Club, Pennsylvania. He shot 1-under 139 and claimed the victory in the one-day event by winning a three-man playoff.

When John Daly II credited his father for teaching him “everything” he knows about golf

Last year, John Daly II made his Korn Ferry Tour debut by securing a sponsor exemption to the Compliance Solutions Championship. Ahead of the tournament, he spoke about how his father has impacted his game and how he encouraged him to put in his best at the competition. He said (via PGA Tour),

Ad
“I’ve learned basically everything about the game of golf through him. He just told me to treat it like a normal tournament. I wouldn’t say I’m nervous, but it’s definitely a different environment and something I’m looking forward to getting used to.”
“I just like playing golf. I grew up around it, basically born into it. Played a lot of sports growing up, but I think golf was the one that I was always going to play,” he added.
Ad

The five-time PGA Tour winner’s son described his father’s style of golf as “a little more aggressive” than his. He also said that he plays “safer, more boring” golf compared to his father.

When speaking on who he admires besides his father, Daly II mentioned World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler as one of his inspirations. He described Scheffler as someone who doesn’t worry too much about his shots on the course, but just seems like he’s “blessed” to be able to play.

Notably, John Daly and his son won the 2021 PNC Championship together. They claimed the victory by two shots ahead of 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods, who fell to second place.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications