"One Proud Daddy" - John Daly Celebrates son’s victory at Southern Amateur Championship

Two-time major champion John Daly’s son, John Daly II, has won the 2025 Southern Amateur Championship. Following the incredible win, the PGA Tour icon shared a heartwarming post on Instagram celebrating his son's triumph.On July 16, Daly II teed off at the 2025 Southern Amateur in Blessings Golf Club in Johnson, Arkansas. The final round concluded on Saturday and the PGA Tour star’s son won the tournament with a 10-under 278 score.To celebrate, John Daly shared a picture of his son kneeling on the golf course beside the giant trophy. He wrote in the caption,“ One Proud Daddy!!! 🏆 @sgagolf Champion 👊🏼 @johndalyll...” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDaly also shared a video of his son’s winning putt on his Instagram story with the caption,“My son! 👊🏼”Image via Daly’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@pga_johndalyThe 21-year-old Daly II opened with 70 in his first round at Blessings Golf Club. He then shot 71 in his second round and 69 in his third. He clinched the 119th Southern Amateur Championship title with a final round of 4-under 68, winning by a whopping five strokes ahead of Garrett Endicott, the runner-up.Earlier in the year, John Daly II won his first collegiate victory at the Columbia Spring Invitational in Rolling Green Golf Club, Pennsylvania. He shot 1-under 139 and claimed the victory in the one-day event by winning a three-man playoff.When John Daly II credited his father for teaching him “everything” he knows about golfLast year, John Daly II made his Korn Ferry Tour debut by securing a sponsor exemption to the Compliance Solutions Championship. Ahead of the tournament, he spoke about how his father has impacted his game and how he encouraged him to put in his best at the competition. He said (via PGA Tour),“I’ve learned basically everything about the game of golf through him. He just told me to treat it like a normal tournament. I wouldn’t say I’m nervous, but it’s definitely a different environment and something I’m looking forward to getting used to.”“I just like playing golf. I grew up around it, basically born into it. Played a lot of sports growing up, but I think golf was the one that I was always going to play,” he added.The five-time PGA Tour winner’s son described his father’s style of golf as “a little more aggressive” than his. He also said that he plays “safer, more boring” golf compared to his father.When speaking on who he admires besides his father, Daly II mentioned World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler as one of his inspirations. He described Scheffler as someone who doesn’t worry too much about his shots on the course, but just seems like he’s “blessed” to be able to play.Notably, John Daly and his son won the 2021 PNC Championship together. They claimed the victory by two shots ahead of 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods, who fell to second place.