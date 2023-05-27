John Daly tweets about swollen knee, faces challenges at Senior PGA Championship

It's been a rough ride for John Daly at the PGA Tour of Champions. The American golfer has been struggling with his game since the beginning of the year. He even withdrew from the PGA Championship at Oak Hills citing an undisclosed malady last week.
Injury has seemingly been the valid explanation for his degrading performance. Despite that, the PGA Champions players decided to give it a try at the Senior PGA Championship, which is underway at Field Ranch Fast in Texas from May 25 to May 28.
John Daly started the game with a double bogey and then again made a double bogey at the 13th after which he called it a day citing swelling in his knee. Just within hours of withdrawing from the Senior major Championship, John Daly ripped the PGA Tour on Twitter, saying:
"So hard to play tee boxes that are down grade. Golf course is great but I wish they would make their tee boxes level! We are not young anymore!! Some guys are ADA and we can not follow through on down hill tee boxes!! I’m sorry @PGA you are going the wrong way in golf but I love y’all. But you are making holes really really long.. St Andrew’s never had a downhill tee box. Quit while your NOT ahead…. Thank you 13."
John Daly ended the message by sarcastically complimenting the 13th hole, a reference to the hole on which he decided to withdraw from the Senior major.
It is worth noting that John Daly had knee replacement surgery in December, shortly after competing in the PNC Championship.
Padraig Harrington secures the lead at the Senior PGA Championship
After the second round of the 2023 Senior PGA Championship, Padraig Harrington secured the lead with a scoring deficit of 12. He registered a three-stroke lead in the tournament.
Katsuyama Miyamoto sits at the second position followed by Stewart Cink, while last year's winner Steven Alker finished in a three-way at ninth place alongside Miguel Angel Jimenez and Marco Dawson.
Here's the full leaderboard of the Senior PGA Championship Round 2:
- 1. Padraig Harrington
- 2. Katsuyama Miyamoto
- 3. Stewart Cink
- 4. Steve Stricker
- T5. Y.E. Yang
- T5. Adilson da Silva
- T5. Alex Cejka
- T5. Darren Clarke
- T9. Miguel Angel Jimenez
- T9. Steven Alker
- T9. Marco Dawson
- T12. Retief Goosen
- T12. David Toms
- T12. Stephen Ames
- T15. Chris DiMarco
- T15. David Branshaw
- T15. Colin Morikawa
- T15. Robert Kartsson
- T19. Steven Flesch
- T19. Lee Janzen
- T19. Scott MaCarron
- T19. Rocco Mediate
- T19. Shaun Michael
- T19. Thomas Bjorn
- T19. Vijay Singh
- T19. Paul Stankowski
- T27. Glen Day
- T27. Jerry Kelly
- T27. Bernhard Langer
- T27. Justin Leonard
- T27. Richard Green
- T27. Hiroyuki Fujita
- T27. K.J Choi
- T27. Charlie Wu
- T35. Bob Estes
- T35. Paul Broadhust
- T35. Ken Tanjgasa
- T35. Timothy O'Neal
- T39. Clark Dennis
- T39. Gary Wolstenholme
- T39. Harrison Frazar
- T39. Mark Hensby
- T39. Rod Pampling
- T39. Corey Pavin
- T39. Phillip Price
- T39. Dicky Pride
- T39. Cameron Doan
- T39. Kevin Sutherland
- T39. Mike Weir
- T39. Tom Grills
- T39. Arjun Atwal
- T39. Ricardo Gonzalez
- T39. James Kingston
- T39. Dave McNabb