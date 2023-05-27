John Daly tweets about swollen knee, faces challenges at Senior PGA Championship

It's been a rough ride for John Daly at the PGA Tour of Champions. The American golfer has been struggling with his game since the beginning of the year. He even withdrew from the PGA Championship at Oak Hills citing an undisclosed malady last week.

Injury has seemingly been the valid explanation for his degrading performance. Despite that, the PGA Champions players decided to give it a try at the Senior PGA Championship, which is underway at Field Ranch Fast in Texas from May 25 to May 28.

John Daly started the game with a double bogey and then again made a double bogey at the 13th after which he called it a day citing swelling in his knee. Just within hours of withdrawing from the Senior major Championship, John Daly ripped the PGA Tour on Twitter, saying:

"So hard to play tee boxes that are down grade. Golf course is great but I wish they would make their tee boxes level! We are not young anymore!! Some guys are ADA and we can not follow through on down hill tee boxes!! I’m sorry @PGA you are going the wrong way in golf but I love y’all. But you are making holes really really long.. St Andrew’s never had a downhill tee box. Quit while your NOT ahead…. Thank you 13."

John Daly ended the message by sarcastically complimenting the 13th hole, a reference to the hole on which he decided to withdraw from the Senior major.

It is worth noting that John Daly had knee replacement surgery in December, shortly after competing in the PNC Championship.

Padraig Harrington secures the lead at the Senior PGA Championship

After the second round of the 2023 Senior PGA Championship, Padraig Harrington secured the lead with a scoring deficit of 12. He registered a three-stroke lead in the tournament.

Katsuyama Miyamoto sits at the second position followed by Stewart Cink, while last year's winner Steven Alker finished in a three-way at ninth place alongside Miguel Angel Jimenez and Marco Dawson.

Here's the full leaderboard of the Senior PGA Championship Round 2:

1. Padraig Harrington

2. Katsuyama Miyamoto

3. Stewart Cink

4. Steve Stricker

T5. Y.E. Yang

T5. Adilson da Silva

T5. Alex Cejka

T5. Darren Clarke

T9. Miguel Angel Jimenez

T9. Steven Alker

T9. Marco Dawson

T12. Retief Goosen

T12. David Toms

T12. Stephen Ames

T15. Chris DiMarco

T15. David Branshaw

T15. Colin Morikawa

T15. Robert Kartsson

T19. Steven Flesch

T19. Lee Janzen

T19. Scott MaCarron

T19. Rocco Mediate

T19. Shaun Michael

T19. Thomas Bjorn

T19. Vijay Singh

T19. Paul Stankowski

T27. Glen Day

T27. Jerry Kelly

T27. Bernhard Langer

T27. Justin Leonard

T27. Richard Green

T27. Hiroyuki Fujita

T27. K.J Choi

T27. Charlie Wu

T35. Bob Estes

T35. Paul Broadhust

T35. Ken Tanjgasa

T35. Timothy O'Neal

T39. Clark Dennis

T39. Gary Wolstenholme

T39. Harrison Frazar

T39. Mark Hensby

T39. Rod Pampling

T39. Corey Pavin

T39. Phillip Price

T39. Dicky Pride

T39. Cameron Doan

T39. Kevin Sutherland

T39. Mike Weir

T39. Tom Grills

T39. Arjun Atwal

T39. Ricardo Gonzalez

T39. James Kingston

T39. Dave McNabb

