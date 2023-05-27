Create

Padraig Harrington takes the lead at Senior PGA Championship as major champions struggle for victory at Fields Ranch East

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 27, 2023 07:39 GMT
Padraig Harrington topped the leaderboard after the second round of the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship on Friday, May 26. He finished with a score of 68 on the second day to register a three-stroke lead.

While most of the major champions, including Vijay Singh and Bernhard Langer, struggled for a victory, Harrington is leading his way to win the senior major. He finished with a score of under 12. Katsuyama Miyatomo settled in the second position with a score of under 9 followed by Stewart Cink.

The Senior PGA Championship shared a post on their Twitter account with a caption saying:

"[email protected]_h leads the field after two rounds with several Major Champions in the hunt. It's going to be an amazing weekend at Fields Rach East."
.@padraig_h leads the field after two rounds with several Major Champions in the hunt.It's going to be an amazing weekend at Fields Rach East. #SrPGAChamp https://t.co/J5sL5ZKo7u

Padraig Harrington won four events on the PGA Tour Champions since making his debut in 2022 including the Senior US Open. Speaking about his game, he said as quoted by PGA Tour:

“I was at least a week short in preparation. I felt I was getting into it last week, but I wasn’t there. I need to do a better job when I’m away from tournaments. So, last week it definitely helped me get where I am today, no doubt about it.”

Harrington also opened up about his first-round performance, saying:

“In some ways the reason it was an easy 64 is because when you’re playing with somebody like Rocco, there’s always a bit of chat and there’s always a bit of fun going on, so you’re quite relaxed. There was just plenty of conversation. And you end up shooting 64 and you go, ‘Oh, what, you know,’ you’d nearly forgotten about your score.”

Senior PGA Championship Day 2 leaderboard

The Senior PGA Championship is underway at Field Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Texas from May 25 to May 28. The event has a purse of $3.5 million.

After the second round, Padraig Harrington took the lead, while last year's champion Steven Alker secured the ninth spot.

Here is the leaderboard of Senior PGA Championship Day 2:

  • 1. Padraig Harrington
  • 2. Katsuyama Miyamoto
  • 3. Stewart Cink
  • 4. Steve Stricker
  • T5. Y.E. Yang
  • T5. Adilson da Silva
  • T5. Alex Cejka
  • T5. Darren Clarke
  • T9. Miguel Angel Jimenez
  • T9. Steven Alker
  • T9. Marco Dawson
  • T12. Retief Goosen
  • T12. David Toms
  • T12. Stephen Ames
  • T15. Chris DiMarco
  • T15. David Branshaw
  • T15. Colin Morikawa
  • T15. Robert Kartsson
  • T19. Steven Flesch
  • T19. Lee Janzen
  • T19. Scott MaCarron
  • T19. Rocco Mediate
  • T19. Shaun Michael
  • T19. Thomas Bjorn
  • T19. Vijay Singh
  • T19. Paul Stankowski
  • T27. Glen Day
  • T27. Jerry Kelly
  • T27. Bernhard Langer
  • T27. Justin Leonard
  • T27. Richard Green
  • T27. Hiroyuki Fujita
  • T27. K.J Choi
  • T27. Charlie Wu
  • T35. Bob Estes
  • T35. Paul Broadhust
  • T35. Ken Tanjgasa
  • T35. Timothy O'Neal
  • T39. Clark Dennis
  • T39. Gary Wolstenholme
  • T39. Harrison Frazar
  • T39. Mark Hensby
  • T39. Rod Pampling
  • T39. Corey Pavin
  • T39. Phillip Price
  • T39. Dicky Pride
  • T39. Cameron Doan
  • T39. Kevin Sutherland
  • T39. Mike Weir
  • T39. Tom Grills
  • T39. Arjun Atwal
  • T39. Ricardo Gonzalez
  • T39. James Kingston
  • T39. Dave McNabb

