Padraig Harrington topped the leaderboard after the second round of the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship on Friday, May 26. He finished with a score of 68 on the second day to register a three-stroke lead.

While most of the major champions, including Vijay Singh and Bernhard Langer, struggled for a victory, Harrington is leading his way to win the senior major. He finished with a score of under 12. Katsuyama Miyatomo settled in the second position with a score of under 9 followed by Stewart Cink.

The Senior PGA Championship shared a post on their Twitter account with a caption saying:

"[email protected]_h leads the field after two rounds with several Major Champions in the hunt. It's going to be an amazing weekend at Fields Rach East."

Padraig Harrington won four events on the PGA Tour Champions since making his debut in 2022 including the Senior US Open. Speaking about his game, he said as quoted by PGA Tour:

“I was at least a week short in preparation. I felt I was getting into it last week, but I wasn’t there. I need to do a better job when I’m away from tournaments. So, last week it definitely helped me get where I am today, no doubt about it.”

Harrington also opened up about his first-round performance, saying:

“In some ways the reason it was an easy 64 is because when you’re playing with somebody like Rocco, there’s always a bit of chat and there’s always a bit of fun going on, so you’re quite relaxed. There was just plenty of conversation. And you end up shooting 64 and you go, ‘Oh, what, you know,’ you’d nearly forgotten about your score.”

Senior PGA Championship Day 2 leaderboard

The Senior PGA Championship is underway at Field Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Texas from May 25 to May 28. The event has a purse of $3.5 million.

After the second round, Padraig Harrington took the lead, while last year's champion Steven Alker secured the ninth spot.

Here is the leaderboard of Senior PGA Championship Day 2:

1. Padraig Harrington

2. Katsuyama Miyamoto

3. Stewart Cink

4. Steve Stricker

T5. Y.E. Yang

T5. Adilson da Silva

T5. Alex Cejka

T5. Darren Clarke

T9. Miguel Angel Jimenez

T9. Steven Alker

T9. Marco Dawson

T12. Retief Goosen

T12. David Toms

T12. Stephen Ames

T15. Chris DiMarco

T15. David Branshaw

T15. Colin Morikawa

T15. Robert Kartsson

T19. Steven Flesch

T19. Lee Janzen

T19. Scott MaCarron

T19. Rocco Mediate

T19. Shaun Michael

T19. Thomas Bjorn

T19. Vijay Singh

T19. Paul Stankowski

T27. Glen Day

T27. Jerry Kelly

T27. Bernhard Langer

T27. Justin Leonard

T27. Richard Green

T27. Hiroyuki Fujita

T27. K.J Choi

T27. Charlie Wu

T35. Bob Estes

T35. Paul Broadhust

T35. Ken Tanjgasa

T35. Timothy O'Neal

T39. Clark Dennis

T39. Gary Wolstenholme

T39. Harrison Frazar

T39. Mark Hensby

T39. Rod Pampling

T39. Corey Pavin

T39. Phillip Price

T39. Dicky Pride

T39. Cameron Doan

T39. Kevin Sutherland

T39. Mike Weir

T39. Tom Grills

T39. Arjun Atwal

T39. Ricardo Gonzalez

T39. James Kingston

T39. Dave McNabb

