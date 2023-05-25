Steve Stricker surprises daughter with ‘unique’ birthday gift at Senior PGA Championship

Steve Stricker took his fifth PGA Senior major title earlier in May at the 2023 Regions Tradition. He beat Ernie Els to win the title with a -23 at the Greystone Founders Course. The fantastic victory, however, meant that he missed his youngest daughter's birthday.

With the senior PGA Championship now coming up, Steve Stricker gave his daughter the best gift ever. She will be on the bag for him at the Championship. While this does mean that she will have to work on course, she does not mind it, especially if her father were to win another major.

Izzy Stricker is an aspiring golfer and has already verbally committed to play at the University of Wisconsin. Speaking about her birthday gift, she said via Twitter:

"This is actually a birthday gift. He was not home on my birthday and he called, and was like, 'Hey, would you like to caddie for me at the PGA?' So it's a cool present."

PGA TOUR Champions @ChampionsTour



The best part: this is her birthday gift.



@stevestricker Steve Stricker's daughter Izzy makes her debut on the bag for him this week @seniorpgachamp The best part: this is her birthday gift. Steve Stricker's daughter Izzy makes her debut on the bag for him this week @seniorpgachamp.The best part: this is her birthday gift. 🎂@stevestricker https://t.co/jcRWOqspxP

To add to that, Izzy and her father also went for a Dallas Cowboys playoff game on a father-daughter date. Izzy realized how hard it is to caddy during a tournament. She said via Twitter:

"I'm being humbled out here. My body is not in shape for this."

Steve Stricker picks up third Regions Tradition trophy after 2023 victory

Steve Stricker turned pro in 1990 and has 12 victories on the PGA Tour. His first victory came in 1996 at the Kemper Open. He won the John Deere Classic multiple times and has also won the Memorial Tournament.

Stricker currently plays on the PGA Tour Champions, where he has picked up 13 victories. He has now won the Regions Tradition three times (2019, 2022, 2023) as well as the Senior U.S. Open (2019) and the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship (2021).

He was six strokes clear of Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson, who took joint second place. On picking up his second victory of the year, Stricker said via Golf Digest:

"Birdied the first three today, so I felt comfortable. My game was good. I rolled in a few putts, hit it close at times. It was a great day.”

Poll : 0 votes