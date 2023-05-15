Steve Stricker defends his title at the PGA Tour Champions’ Regions Tradition for his fifth major

Steve Stricker posted a 7-under 65 on Sunday to defend his PGA Tour Champions' Regions Tradition title at Greystone Golf & Country Club. This is his second this year and the 13th win on the Senior Tour.

Stricker, 56, aggregated his four-day total at 23-under 265, beating Robert Karlsson and Ernie Els by the six-shot difference.

Stricker, who was inducted into the Wisconsin State Golf Association Hall of Fame in 2007, dug in eight birdies and just a bogey on Sunday.

Stricker was quoted saying via Golf Digest:

"Birdied the first three today, so I felt comfortable. My game was good. I rolled in a few putts, hit it close at times. It was a great day.”

Jerry Kelly finished fourth at 16-under followed by Jimenez, Paul Broadhurst, Marco Dawson, Miguel Angel, and Padraig Harrington tied at 15-under.

Dominance by Steve Stricker at Regions Tradition

Stricker has been very dominant at Greystone Golf & Country Club. The win at the 2023 Regions Tradition was his third in the last five starts at the event, while finishing runner-up in the other two times. The 2021 defeat came in the playoff against Alex Čejka of Germany.

Overall Stricker has won five majors in his career. Besides three major wins at the Greystone Golf & Country Club, his other two wins came at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship and US Senior Open.

Leaderboard explored for the PGA Tour Champions’ Regions Tradition

Here's the leaderboard for the PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition:

1 Steve Stricker: -23

T2 Ernie Els: -17

T2 Robert Karlsson: -17

4 Jerry Kelly: -16

T5 Paul Broadhurst: -15

T5 Padraig Harrington: -15

T5 Miguel Ángel Jiménez: -15

T5 Marco Dawson: -15

T9 Alex Cejka: -13

T9 Darren Clarke: -13

T11 Steve Jones: -11

T11 Richard Green: -11

T11 Stephen Ames: -11

T11 Timothy O'Neal: -11

T15 Dicky Pride: -10

T15 Vijay Singh: -10

T15 Mike Weir: -10

T18 Joe Durant: -9

T18 Bob Estes: -9

T18 Bernhard Langer: -9

T18 Billy Mayfair: -9

T18 Scott Parel: -9

T23 Billy Andrade: -8

T23 Thongchai Jaidee: -8

T23 Colin Montgomerie: -8

T23 Paul Stankowski: -8

27 Paul Goydos: -7

T28 Steve Flesch: -6

T28 Woody Austin: -6

T28 Harrison Frazar: -6

T28 Kenny Perry: -6

T28 Kevin Sutherland: -6

T28 Steven Alker: -6

T28 Ken Duke: -6

35 Tim Petrovic: -5

T36 Stuart Appleby: -4

T36 David McKenzie: -4

T36 Scott McCarron: -4

39 Brett Quigley: -3

T40 Rod Pampling: -2

T40 Michael Allen: -2

T40 Olin Browne: -2

T40 Shane Bertsch: -2

T44 Glen Day: -1

T44 Brian Gay: -1

T44 Tom Lehman: -1

T47 Scott Dunlap: E

T47 Rob Labritz: E

T47 Tom Pernice Jr.: E

T50 Retief Goosen: +1

T50 Tim Herron: +1

T50 Justin Leonard: +1

T53 Mark Hensby: +2

T53 Kirk Triplett: +2

T53 Scott Verplank: +2

56 John Senden: +3

T57 John Huston: +4

T57 Duffy Waldorf: +4

T59 Chris DiMarco: +5

T59 Y.E. Yang: +5

T59 Jim Furyk: +5

T59 Russ Cochran: +5

T63 Brian Cooper: +6

T63 David Frost: +6

T65 Rocco Mediate: +7

T65 Esteban Toledo: +7

T65 Charlie Wi: +7

T65 John Daly: +7

T69 Jason Bohn: +9

T69 Larry Mize: +9

T71 Lee Janzen: +10

T71 Notah Begay III: +10

T73 Robert Gamez:: +11

T73 Steve Pate: +11

75 Len Mattiace: +12

76 José María Olazábal : +13

77 Wes Short, Jr.: +15

