John Deere Classic R1 Weather Forecast: Will the heat be treacherous at TPC John Deere?

The John Deere Classic 2025 is set to tee off under favorable summer conditions at TPC Deere Run in Illinois. Fortunately for players and fans alike, no rain is forecasted for Thursday's opening round, and the day is expected to remain mostly sunny and dry throughout.

According to AccuWeather, Thursday will bring hot and humid weather with gentle winds. While early conditions may feel calm, the rising heat and humidity will be factors to consider as the day progresses. Winds from the southwest will blow at moderate speeds, accompanied by occasional gusts, but nothing too disruptive. Visibility remains excellent, ensuring a clear view of play from the gallery and cameras alike.

Here’s a closer look at the weather forecast for Round 1 of the John Deere Classic 2025:

Morning

Temperature: 31°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny and hot

Wind: SW at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h

Humidity: 61%

Dew Point: 19°C

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 18%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 33°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny and hot

Wind: SSW at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h

Humidity: 48%

Dew Point: 20°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 22%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Clear and humid

Wind: S at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Humidity: 71%

Dew Point: 20°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 8%

Visibility: 10 km

Who are the top 3 players at the John Deere Classic?

Ben Griffin has been nothing short of relentless in 2025, already racking up 22 starts before arriving at the John Deere Classic. He’s currently sixth in the FedExCup standings, thanks to two victories and an impressive streak of six consecutive top-15 finishes, including a T13 at the Rocket Classic. He finished tied for fifth in his John Deere debut last year, and with his form this season, he heads into the week as the man to beat.

Fresh off a T25 finish at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Yu took last week off and returns rested and ready. The 25-year-old has two top-five finishes in his last four appearances and has looked right at home at the John Deere Classic, with finishes of T6 and T20 in his first two starts. A strong fit for the course, he enters with plenty of strengths to draw from.

J.T. Poston has shown a clear affinity for TPC Deere Run. He notched one of his three career PGA Tour wins in 2022 and has carded 13 consecutive rounds in the 60s at this venue. Known for his strong finishes on Sundays, he’ll be a threat from start to finish this time around.

