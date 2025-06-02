  • home icon
John Deere to pay PGA Tour $15-20m annually after sponsorship renewal through 2030 - Reports

By Ira Deokule
Modified Jun 02, 2025 18:12 GMT
PGA: John Deere Classic - First Round - Source: Imagn
John Deere Classic flag (Source: Imagn)

Long-time sponsor John Deere has recently renewed its contract with the PGA Tour for the yearly Quad Cities events through 2030. Although the financial details of the contract haven't been revealed yet, reports from multiple sources suggest that the company will likely pay the Tour around $15-20M annually. One of these reports by Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter mentioned an industry source quoting the payment range as the same.

In 2023, the PGA Tour and John Deere extended their association by three years. The company has been the title sponsor of the John Deere Classic since 1999 and is the second-longest sponsor of the PGA Tour, behind AT&T.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan expressed his thoughts about the extension of the league's contract with the company (via the PGA Tour).

"I’m continually impressed by the passionate fan support the Quad Cities community shows for the John Deere Classic year after year – a true reflection of the pride and commitment Deere & Company brings to both its hometown and title event," he said.
"For more than 25 years, Deere & Company has elevated the Quad Cities through the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, and the PGA TOUR is proud to extend this valued partnership into the next decade," he added.

The John Deere Classic has raised an extensive amount for charity through the years. The event has been held at TPC Deere Run since 2000. The course was built specifically to host the John Deere Classic, with all 18 holes named after significant moments in the community's history.

Tour director Andrew Lehman talked about the tournament's "annual economic and charitable impact".

"The John Deere Classic long has been the premier sporting event in the Quad Cities. When Deere initiated the ‘Concerts on the Course’ series in 2023, it broadened the appeal of the tournament to a segment of the population that was introduced to golf – and the beauty of TPC Deere Run - for the first time. The event’s annual economic and charitable impact continue to drive positive change and helps make the Quad Cities a better place to live," he said.
This year's edition of the competition will be held between July 3rd and 6th at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Exploring the past winners of the John Deere Classic

Davis Thompson at the 2024 John Deere Classic (Source: Imagn)
Davis Thompson at the 2024 John Deere Classic (Source: Imagn)

Before John Deere took over title sponsorship in 1999, the tournament went by a number of different names. These include the Quad Cities Open, Quad Cities Classic, and Hardee's Golf Classic, among others.

The winner of the tournament in 1999 was J.L. Lewis, who triumphed in a playoff with Mike Brisky. Davis Thompson won the tournament in 2024 and will be the defending champion at this year's competition.

  • 2024 Davis Thompson
  • 2023 Sepp Straka
  • 2022 J. T. Poston
  • 2021 Lucas Glover
  • 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • 2019 Dylan Frittelli
  • 2018 Michael Kim
  • 2017 Bryson DeChambeau
  • 2016 Ryan Moore
  • 2015 Jordan Spieth
  • 2014 Brian Harman
  • 2013 Jordan Spieth
  • 2012 Zach Johnson
  • 2011 Steve Stricker
  • 2010 Steve Stricker
  • 2009 Steve Stricker
  • 2008 Kenny Perry
  • 2007 Jonathan Byrd
  • 2006 John Senden
  • 2005 Sean O'Hair
  • 2004 Mark Hensby
  • 2003 Vijay Singh
  • 2002 J. P. Hayes
  • 2001 David Gossett
  • 2000 Michael Clark II
  • 1999 J. L. Lewis
About the author
Ira Deokule

Ira Deokule

Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.

Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.

Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
