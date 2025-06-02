John Deere to pay PGA Tour $15-20m annually after sponsorship renewal through 2030 - Reports

Long-time sponsor John Deere has recently renewed its contract with the PGA Tour for the yearly Quad Cities events through 2030. Although the financial details of the contract haven't been revealed yet, reports from multiple sources suggest that the company will likely pay the Tour around $15-20M annually. One of these reports by Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter mentioned an industry source quoting the payment range as the same.
In 2023, the PGA Tour and John Deere extended their association by three years. The company has been the title sponsor of the John Deere Classic since 1999 and is the second-longest sponsor of the PGA Tour, behind AT&T.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan expressed his thoughts about the extension of the league's contract with the company (via the PGA Tour).
"I’m continually impressed by the passionate fan support the Quad Cities community shows for the John Deere Classic year after year – a true reflection of the pride and commitment Deere & Company brings to both its hometown and title event," he said.
"For more than 25 years, Deere & Company has elevated the Quad Cities through the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, and the PGA TOUR is proud to extend this valued partnership into the next decade," he added.
The John Deere Classic has raised an extensive amount for charity through the years. The event has been held at TPC Deere Run since 2000. The course was built specifically to host the John Deere Classic, with all 18 holes named after significant moments in the community's history.
Tour director Andrew Lehman talked about the tournament's "annual economic and charitable impact".
"The John Deere Classic long has been the premier sporting event in the Quad Cities. When Deere initiated the ‘Concerts on the Course’ series in 2023, it broadened the appeal of the tournament to a segment of the population that was introduced to golf – and the beauty of TPC Deere Run - for the first time. The event’s annual economic and charitable impact continue to drive positive change and helps make the Quad Cities a better place to live," he said.
This year's edition of the competition will be held between July 3rd and 6th at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Exploring the past winners of the John Deere Classic
Before John Deere took over title sponsorship in 1999, the tournament went by a number of different names. These include the Quad Cities Open, Quad Cities Classic, and Hardee's Golf Classic, among others.
The winner of the tournament in 1999 was J.L. Lewis, who triumphed in a playoff with Mike Brisky. Davis Thompson won the tournament in 2024 and will be the defending champion at this year's competition.
- 2024 Davis Thompson
- 2023 Sepp Straka
- 2022 J. T. Poston
- 2021 Lucas Glover
- 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- 2019 Dylan Frittelli
- 2018 Michael Kim
- 2017 Bryson DeChambeau
- 2016 Ryan Moore
- 2015 Jordan Spieth
- 2014 Brian Harman
- 2013 Jordan Spieth
- 2012 Zach Johnson
- 2011 Steve Stricker
- 2010 Steve Stricker
- 2009 Steve Stricker
- 2008 Kenny Perry
- 2007 Jonathan Byrd
- 2006 John Senden
- 2005 Sean O'Hair
- 2004 Mark Hensby
- 2003 Vijay Singh
- 2002 J. P. Hayes
- 2001 David Gossett
- 2000 Michael Clark II
- 1999 J. L. Lewis