Jon Rahm adds a whopping $4,000,000 PGA Bonus to his $20 million net worth

Spanish player Jon Rahm, leader of the FedEx Cup rankings, added a bonus of $4 million to his earnings from the 2022-23 season. As part of its incentives, the FedEx Cup distributes $20 million among the Top 10 golfers in the rankings at the end of the season.

Jon Rahm, who has a net worth of $20 million, received the $4 million bonus as he led the rankings heading into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Scottie Scheffler, ranked number one in the Official World Golf Ranking (OGWR), received a $3 million bonus as the second-placed golfer in the FedEx Cup rankings.

13.… pic.twitter.com/L2pzPUCbyS The top 70 for the #FedExCup Playoffs are locked in.Next stop ... @FedExChamp!1. Jon Rahm2. Scottie Scheffler3. Rory McIlroy4. Max Homa5. Wyndham Clark6. Brian Harman7. Viktor Hovland8. Keegan Bradley9. Rickie Fowler10. Tony Finau11. Jason Day12. Nick Taylor13.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Defending FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy, ranked third, received $2 million.

The other members of the Top 10 received progressively decreasing amounts. Max Homa received $2 million for fourth place, the same amount as Wyndham Clark for his fifth place finish. Brian Harman, who finished in sixth place, received $1.7 million.

Viktor Hovland finished seventh and received $1.4 million, with Keegan Bradley finishing ninth and taking home $1.2 million. Rickie Fowler received $1.1 million for securing the ninth spot and Tony Finau completed the Top 10 with $1 million.

Jon Rahm enjoyed a fantastic 2022-23 season

Jon Rahm, 28, has been a golf phenomenon since turning pro in 2016. He hasn't yet had an unfruitful campaign on the PGA Tour, with at least one win every year (except for his debut season).

However, the ongoing season has been the most rewarding of his career, by some margin. Jon Rahm has secured four victories in 2023, including a major.

Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, and The Genesis Invitational in the span of seven weeks. Six weeks later came the biggest win of his career so far, The Masters Championship.

In the ongoing season, Rahm has participated in 17 tournaments, with only four finishes outside Top 30, including his only missed cut of the season. In fact, this cut (his worst result of the year so far) did not come until June (The Travelers Championship).

As for the major events, he followed up his victory at the Masters with a disappointing T50 at the PGA Championship. However, he bounced back well and secured T10 at the US Open and a fabulous T2 (including a record-breaking round) at The Open Championship.

Thus, Rahm topping the FedEx Cup rankings came as a surprise to no one. After all, he scored points in 14 of the 16 official events in which he played (excluding the Hero World Challenge).

Of those tournaments, one earned him 600 points (The Masters), two 550 (Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Genesis Invitational) and one 500 points (The American Express).