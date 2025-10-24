Jon Rahm attends Phoenix Suns’ season opener with wife Kelley as DP World Tour fines saga churns on

Jon Rahm is currently on an extended break from golf, having completed his last tournament of the season, the Spanish Open. Rahm has been enjoying his time at home and was recently spotted at the Phoenix Suns' season-opening game. The $5.425 billion worth team (according to Forbes) faced off against the Sacramento Kings in the PMX Arena.

Ad

Interestingly, the Suns managed a big victory, finishing with a final score of 120-116. The team's Instagram account hyped the game with a few posts, one of which highlighted Jon Rahm's presence during the game alongside his wife, Kelley Cahill. The caption of this Instagram post also highlighted Rahm's repping of the team in the valley.

The caption read,

"Jon Rahm reppin’ The Valley!"

Rahm even uploaded this Instagram post on his account to hype his appearance during the game. Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:

Ad

Trending

Still taken from Rahm's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jonrahm)

In Jon Rahm's final appearance of the season, the Spanish Open, the LIV Golfer performed admirably, finishing with a total score of 274, which is 10 strokes under par. The golfer's performance allowed him to make the top ten, finishing tied for 9th place after posting rounds of 72, 66, 71, and 65.

Ad

While Rahm has been competing on the DP World Tour, the two parties do have some ongoing minor disagreements. The Tour imposed some fines on Rahm because he was not released by them before he joined the LIV Golf. Rahm, on the other hand, has refused to pay the fines and has instead disputed the ruling, sparking a legal spat between the two of them.

Despite this, Rahm is currently enjoying his time off, as he is looking forward to spending some quality time with family.

Ad

Jon Rahm considers himself "lucky" to have a three-month break

Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

The next tournament Jon Rahm will be taking part in is going to be next season. The golfer is taking a three-month vacation, something he has never done before in his career. Rahm discussed this sabbatical during an interview following the Spanish Open, when he explained everything.

Ad

According to the Global Golf Post, the LIV Golfer stated (in Spanish),

"I’ve never had three months off, but I’m looking forward to it. Other athletes have it, and we’ll see. I’m lucky to be able to go home now, have a preseason, be a father, and be with my family. And well, if I see that it’s too much, then maybe I won’t do it next year, but I’m looking forward to it."

Despite being in very constant form, Rahm finished the 2025 season with no wins, and perhaps 2026 will be a better year for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More