Jon Rahm clinches Golf Writers Association's 2023 Player of the Year title

Jon Rahm's performance during the 2022-2023 season made him one of the main candidates for the awards that are traditionally presented at the end of each season. His move to LIV Golf left doubts in that regard, but they may be beginning to dissipate.

The Golf Writers Association of America presented Jon Rahm with its Player of The Year Award (Male Player). Rahm received 48.9% of the votes and defeated Viktor Hovland (33%, second) and Scottie Scheffler (18%, third).

Jon Rahm expressed his gratitude for the award in an official statement. The Spaniard said (via NBC Sports):

"I am very grateful to have received this award. Our writers carefully follow every event and shot throughout the year, so being chosen as the Player of the Year by them is something I am going to cherish."

The voting for the best male player was the closest. Among the female stars, the double Major champion of the season, Lilia Vu, won (72.9%) and in the senior category, winner of six tournaments during 2023, Steve Stricker, had no rivals (79.9%).

The Golf Writers Association of America is an organization founded in 1946 that brings together writers, broadcasters and photographers who cover golf. It presents several awards annually, including men's, women's and senior player of the year.

The award recipients are feted each year at a dinner at Augusta National Golf Club on the Wednesday night prior to the start of The Masters Tournament.

How was the 2022-2023 season for Jon Rahm?

Jon Rahm had an excellent 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour, with four victories, including two signature events and a Major. On top of that, he participated in the Ryder Cup as part of the victorious European team.

The Spaniard started the season in style by winning his second official opening (The Sentry Tournament of Champions). Rahm proved to be especially effective in the first half of 2023, as it took him only three months to secure another three victories.

Two weeks after winning The Sentry, Rahm won The American Express. Four weeks later, he won his second Signature Event of the year, The Genesis Invitational. Seven weeks later, Rahm went on to win his second Major by clinching The Masters at Augusta National.

Rahm did not win again for the rest of the season, but his performance remained at a very high level. After his victory at The Masters, Rahm played 10 tournaments with only one cut missed and six Top 25s, including a second place at The Open Championship.

His overall season performance included 20 official tournaments with 18 cuts made (he was cut in one and withdrew in another). He finished 13 times in the Top 25, including four victories and six other Top 10s.