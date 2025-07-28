Jon Rahm dubs 22-YO teammate ‘phenomenal’ after LIV Golf UK team win

Jon Rahm praised his young teammate Tom McKibbin after Legion XIII claimed their fourth team title of the season at LIV Golf UK by JCB. The event took place at JCB Golf and Country Club, where Rahm tied for fifth individually. He finished at 10-under, seven strokes behind the winner, Joaquin Niemann. However, in the team competition, Rahm’s squad made the biggest impact.

Legion XIII, comprising Rahm, McKibbin, Tyrrell Hatton, and Caleb Surratt, posted a 35-under total across three rounds. They erased a three-shot deficit to Niemann’s Torque GC and finished with an eight-shot lead, continuing their dominant run in the league. After their round, Rahm was asked by the ASAP Sports:

"Q. Jon, congratulations on your fourth team win this season. Now, when you look at your team and everything you accomplished in such a short period of time, what stands out to you?

"JON RAHM: It's always hard to say one thing, right? Obviously picking up Tom this year is a massive addition, right? He's a phenomenal player."

McKibbin, 22, finished tied for 11th on the individual leaderboard with a seven-under score. This was his fifth top-11 finish in his first season on LIV Golf. His consistency has made him a key player for Legion XIII.

McKibbin, from Holywood, Northern Ireland, has emerged as one of the standout rookies on the LIV circuit. And he would be happy to get a word of praise from Rahm.

Jon Rahm’s 2025 season explored

Golf: LIV Golf Virginia - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Jon Rahm has delivered consistent results throughout the 2025 season on the LIV Golf circuit and in the majors. He kicked off his year at the Riyadh event with three straight rounds of 67, finishing tied for second.

Rahm followed that up with a solo sixth-place finish in Adelaide and another strong showing in Hong Kong, where he tied for sixth.

Here's a look at the results of the tournaments Jon Rahm played in 2025:

LIV Golf Riyadh

Riyadh Golf Club

T2 – 67-67-67 (201, -15)

LIV Golf Adelaide

The Grange Golf Club

6th – 70-69-70 (209, -7)

LIV Golf Hong Kong

Hong Kong Golf Club

T6 – 69-64-66 (199, -11)

LIV Golf Singapore

Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)

T5 – 67-70-67 (204, -9)

LIV Golf Miami

Trump National Doral Golf Course

T9 – 73-70-74 (217, +1)

LIV Golf Mexico City

Club De Golf Chapultepec

4th – 64-69-68 (201, -12)

LIV Golf Korea

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

T7 – 72-66-70 (208, -8)

LIV Golf Virginia

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

T8 – 67-68-68 (203, -10)

LIV Golf Dallas

Maridoe Golf Club

T11 – 68-72-73 (213, -3)

LIV Golf Andalucia

Real Club Valderrama

2nd – 71-70-65 (206, -7)

2025 Majors

The Masters tournament

Augusta National Golf Club

T14 – 75-71-70-69 (285, -3)

PGA Championship

Quail Hollow Club

T8 – 70-70-67-73 (280, -4)

US Open

Oakmont Country Club

T7 – 69-75-73-67 (284, +4)

The Open Championship

Royal Portrush Golf Club

T34 – 70-72-69-70 (281, -3)

