Jon Rahm dubs 22-YO teammate ‘phenomenal’ after LIV Golf UK team win

Jon Rahm praised his young teammate Tom McKibbin after Legion XIII claimed their fourth team title of the season at LIV Golf UK by JCB. The event took place at JCB Golf and Country Club, where Rahm tied for fifth individually. He finished at 10-under, seven strokes behind the winner, Joaquin Niemann. However, in the team competition, Rahm’s squad made the biggest impact.
Legion XIII, comprising Rahm, McKibbin, Tyrrell Hatton, and Caleb Surratt, posted a 35-under total across three rounds. They erased a three-shot deficit to Niemann’s Torque GC and finished with an eight-shot lead, continuing their dominant run in the league. After their round, Rahm was asked by the ASAP Sports:
"Q. Jon, congratulations on your fourth team win this season. Now, when you look at your team and everything you accomplished in such a short period of time, what stands out to you?
"JON RAHM: It's always hard to say one thing, right? Obviously picking up Tom this year is a massive addition, right? He's a phenomenal player."
McKibbin, 22, finished tied for 11th on the individual leaderboard with a seven-under score. This was his fifth top-11 finish in his first season on LIV Golf. His consistency has made him a key player for Legion XIII.
McKibbin, from Holywood, Northern Ireland, has emerged as one of the standout rookies on the LIV circuit. And he would be happy to get a word of praise from Rahm.
Jon Rahm’s 2025 season explored
Jon Rahm has delivered consistent results throughout the 2025 season on the LIV Golf circuit and in the majors. He kicked off his year at the Riyadh event with three straight rounds of 67, finishing tied for second.
Rahm followed that up with a solo sixth-place finish in Adelaide and another strong showing in Hong Kong, where he tied for sixth.
Here's a look at the results of the tournaments Jon Rahm played in 2025:
LIV Golf Riyadh
- Riyadh Golf Club
- T2 – 67-67-67 (201, -15)
LIV Golf Adelaide
- The Grange Golf Club
- 6th – 70-69-70 (209, -7)
LIV Golf Hong Kong
- Hong Kong Golf Club
- T6 – 69-64-66 (199, -11)
LIV Golf Singapore
- Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)
- T5 – 67-70-67 (204, -9)
LIV Golf Miami
- Trump National Doral Golf Course
- T9 – 73-70-74 (217, +1)
LIV Golf Mexico City
- Club De Golf Chapultepec
- 4th – 64-69-68 (201, -12)
LIV Golf Korea
- Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
- T7 – 72-66-70 (208, -8)
LIV Golf Virginia
- Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
- T8 – 67-68-68 (203, -10)
LIV Golf Dallas
- Maridoe Golf Club
- T11 – 68-72-73 (213, -3)
LIV Golf Andalucia
- Real Club Valderrama
- 2nd – 71-70-65 (206, -7)
2025 Majors
The Masters tournament
- Augusta National Golf Club
- T14 – 75-71-70-69 (285, -3)
PGA Championship
- Quail Hollow Club
- T8 – 70-70-67-73 (280, -4)
US Open
- Oakmont Country Club
- T7 – 69-75-73-67 (284, +4)
The Open Championship
- Royal Portrush Golf Club
- T34 – 70-72-69-70 (281, -3)