Jon Rahm gets honest about his chances of winning The Open after consecutive top-10 finishes

2025 has been a remarkable year for Jon Rahm, with his greatest performance of the season coming last week at LIV Golf Andalucia. The golfer gave it his all and finished in 2nd place, one shot behind the winner, Talor Gooch. Rahm's next tournament will be The Open Championship at the Dunluce Course, and he looked quite positive about his chances of winning the whole thing.

Rahm is one of the fan favorites to win the Open Championship, which is taking place in Northern Ireland. The golfer had two consecutive top ten performances in his last two majors, the PGA Championship (T8) and the U.S. Open (T7). Rahm is undoubtedly in excellent form, and during the preview conference of the Open, he shared how he has always felt close to winning.

"In a weird way, I always feel close. I'm always confident that I’m there. Last week, especially on Sunday, was very nice. It was a very nice round of golf, it was by far my best round at Valderrama, and to play it bogey free with besides the last hole, never really being in danger of making a mistake. So I’m feeling good, feeling confident, and hopefully I can give it a run again this week,” Jon Rahm said.

Jon Rahm is still looking for his first win this season, but his last season was top-notch. He won two tournaments last year: LIV Golf United Kingdom and LIV Golf Chicago. He's been consistent this season, and it'll be interesting to watch how he does in the final major of the season.

Jon Rahm has a "lot of confidence" heading into the Open Championship

The 153rd Open - Previews - Source: Getty

The LIV Golf Andalucia was held at Real Club Valderrama, and the course presented a great test to the golfers. Jon Rahm ended the tournament 7-under par in second place, giving him confidence heading into the Open Championship.

During the post-tournament conference of this event, Rahm highlighted this by saying, quoted by ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, it gives me a lot of confidence. My game has felt good for the last couple of weeks, and to finish off well here today around a very difficult golf course and going into another difficult golf course next week gives me a lot of confidence going there, and really looking forward to it, somewhere that I've played a lot of golf growing up and in the wintertime, somewhere that I enjoy playing. Really excited to go over there."

The Open Championship will include a field of 156 golfers, with just 70 plus ties competing during the weekend.

