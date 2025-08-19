Jon Rahm gets honest about one disappointment from LIV Golf season despite winning Individual Championship

Jon Rahm secured the 2025 season-long Individual Championship at LIV Golf Indianapolis after rallying past Joaquin Niemann in the final round at the Club at Chatham Hills. The Legion XIII leader has now topped the standings in each of his two seasons with LIV Golf.A few hours after the final round at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis, Rahm shared a few pictures from the event. In the caption, he wrote:&quot;What a wild ride!! First of all, congratulations to Sebastian and Torque on a great weekend. Very impressive ending by Sebas, well earned! A win would have been amazing, but Sunday will always be one of the best rounds of my life.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJon Rahm reflected that the smaller victories often carry the greatest meaning. He explained that short-term goals can feel impossible in the moment but bring a sense of accomplishment once achieved.He added:&quot;No individual wins this year is disappointing, make no mistake, but I’m so proud of how we played this year, I gave it my all in every shot and never gave up. Fortunately for me, there is always a new event and new goals, and this week I can’t wait to go to war with my Legion XIII crew. Vamos!!&quot;Despite clinching the overall title, Rahm narrowly missed out on the tournament win, falling in a playoff to Torque GC’s Sebastián Muñoz, who closed with a 6-under 65 to claim his first LIV Golf victory. Torque GC also captured the team crown with a record-setting 64-under, the team's first triumph since Greenbrier in 2023.Jon Rahm's reaction to playoff defeat at LIV Golf IndianapolisIn his post-round press conference, Jon Rahm expressed disappointment over falling short in the playoff at LIV Golf Indianapolis. He acknowledged the frustration of not being able to close out the win despite putting himself in contention.Rahm admitted that while the loss stung, he still took pride in securing the season-long Individual Championship and emphasized the importance of staying focused on the bigger picture. He said via ASAP Sports:&quot;Still slightly bittersweet. Like I know I'm supposed to be happy. It's a great moment. But it just doesn't feel great to finish the year losing two playoffs. Have a great Sunday today and then hit the pin and unfortunate moment on the playoff hole.&quot;Jon Rahm admitted that the playoff loss was difficult to take and said it would take some time to move past it. He noted that despite the setback, he valued what he had accomplished over the season.Rahm pointed out that winning the overall title without capturing a single tournament was something he knew he would eventually take pride in, even if at the moment it felt more like a disappointment. He also acknowledged that such an achievement might be something that could never be repeated.