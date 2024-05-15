Jon Rahm gives unique parenting advice to new dad Scottie Scheffler - “Parents are useless when it comes to the survival of the child”

Jon Rahm gave unique parenting advice to new dad Scottie Scheffler in a recent interview at the 2024 PGA Championship. The Spanish golfer is gearing up to play at this week's Major, and ahead of the competition, he attended a press conference where Rahm spoke about parenting.

Jon Rahm, married to Kelley Cahill and blessed with two beautiful kids, has experience in parenting and shared valuable advice with Scheffler, who recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Meredith.

Speaking about parenting, Rahm called parents "useless," believing that children do not depend on their parents for their "survival," except for basic needs like sleep or diaper changes. He stated that kids need their mom for most things. Rahm said (via WHAS11's YouTube channel):

"I think we're all very different as parents. So early on, the one thing I learned was that parents are very useless when it comes to the survival of the child because they don't depend on us for anything besides maybe rocking them to sleep and changing a diaper. That's about it. Because for everything else, mom is the one that they need." (3:02)

Additionally, he advised the American golfer to "pick moments" for himself with the child at home. He added:

"But I would just say, obviously on the golf course, do what you need to do, and at home is at this point, support your wife as much as possible. You obviously have to pick your moments, right?"

Jon Rahm also advised Scheffler to support his wife while he was away from the golf course.

"You probably want to get some nights' sleep when you come back home and recover, but she probably needs a lot more rest than you do. So, I would say take a few of those sleepless nights for her. And it's also some of the best memories you're ever going to have. So try to enjoy it as much as possible," Rahm concluded.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are all set to compete at this week's PGA Championship. Both Rahm and Scheffler have won Majors in their careers but are still seeking victory at the PGA Championship. Jon Rahm's best finish at the PGA Championship was being tied for fourth place in 2018, while Scheffler's came in 2023 when he tied for second place.

Interestingly, it was not only Jon Rahm who shared valuable advice on parenting with Scottie Scheffler; legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who is also gearing up to compete this week, also offered some advice for the new dad.

Tiger Woods advises Scottie Scheffler on parenting

During a press conference before the 2024 PGA Championship, Woods advised Scheffler to prioritize sleep while caring for the infant. He also mentioned that having a stable family is important for a "great life" on the Tour. Woods said (via Nuclr Golf):

"Get some sleep. He and Meredith having their first, and as we - all of us who have had children ( - know), those are some tough years ahead of them. As I said, try and get some rest as much as you possibly can. He's the number one player in the world, and having a great, stable family life at home is important to having a great life out here on Tour."

Expand Tweet

Woods is the proud father of two kids, Sam and Charlie. However, he parted ways with his kids' mother in 2010 after allegedly being involved in a cheating scandal. Woods is reportedly single now and enjoys spending time with his kids.