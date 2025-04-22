A YouTube video featuring John Rahm has surged to the #3 spot on trending. The video titled, Can we beat Josh Allen & Jon Rahm in a golf match? was uploaded to Grant Horvat's YouTube channel. It featured an 18-hole 2v2 match between Horvat and Phil Mickelson, teamed against NFL quarterback Josh Allen and Rahm.

Ad

On April 22, Horvat shared this news on his Instagram story. It contained a screenshot of Horvat's latest episode, which went viral. He captioned the story as:

"#3 on trending is fun to wake up to. The ending today is special."

Grant Horvat's Instagram story

Additionally, this event took place at La Jolla Country Club in San Diego, California. Before this event, both Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson competed at The Masters. The former finished T14, while the latter missed the cut at Augusta National.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Meanwhile, Josh Allen has been actively participating in golf events during the NFL off-season. He appeared at the Champions Retreat Golf Club during the Masters week. Allen also attended the TGL match between Jupiter Links and Atlanta Drive GC in March 2025.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson also shared the news of his 18-hole duel with Jon Rahm and Josh Allen on social media.

Phil Mickelson promotes viral golf match with Jon Rahm and Josh Allen

On April 22, Phil Mickelson shared an Instagram story to promote the second part of his star-studded celebrity golf challenge. This Instagram story was shared by Mickelson, who announced that the second part of the video was live on YouTube.

Ad

"You don't want to miss this one," followed by a sunglasses emoji.

Part two of the 2v2 challenge between Mickelson, Grant Horvat, Jon Rahm, and Josh Allen was uploaded on the Phil Mickelson and the HyFlyers channel which has 300K subscribers on YouTube. As of this writing, the post has received more than 105,000 views.

Notably, Mickelson's Instagram following is over 1.2 million, while Grant Horvat has more than 855,000 followers. Apart from that, Mickelson is all set for the PGA Championship in May after missing the cut at the 2025 Masters.

Ad

The 54-year-old is a six-time major champion who last won the 2021 PGA Championship. At that time, he made history by becoming the first player over the age of 50 to win a major.

The 2025 PGA Championship will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mickelson will have his sights set on winning his third PGA Championship title. His first came back in 2005 at Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More