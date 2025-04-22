Phil Mickelson announces the finale of his face-off with Jon Rahm and partner alongside LIV Golf influencer

Phil Mickelson took to his Instagram story on Tuesday (April 22) to promote the latest YouTube episode of his celebrity-filled two-man match against Jon Rahm. The match, aired on YouTube, features Phil Mickelson and golf influencer Grant Horvat facing off against Jon Rahm and NFL star Josh Allen.

The video was posted on Tuesday on the official YouTube channel of Phil Mickelson and the HyFlyers, which is the LIV Golf team that Mickelson is the captain of. The channel has more than 299,000 subscribers.

Mickelson and Rahm, both former golf stars at Arizona State Univesity, are two of the more popular players on LIV Golf. The two have increasingly embraced golf content creation on social media.

"You don't want to miss this one (sunglasses emoji)," the caption on Mickelson's Instagram story reads.

Phil Mickelson's Instagram story on Tuesday

The YouTube video that's linked in Phil Mickelson's Instagram story already has more than 50,000 views. On Sunday, Mickelson posted a teaser of the upcoming match on Instagram in a joint post with Grant Horvat, featuring two photos of the four players ahead of the match. The viral post already has more than 83,000 likes.

"12 pm EST. @joshallenqb and @jonrahm" the caption reads on the Instagram post from Sunday.

Phil Mickelson has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Grant Horvat is one of the most popular golf influencers in the world and has more than 855,000 followers on Instagram.

Phil Mickelson looks to bounce back at PGA Championship after narrowly missing the cut at The Masters

Phil Mickelson at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Phil Mickelson looks to play well at the PGA Championship in May after narrowly missing the cut at The 2025 Masters earlier this month. The six-time Major champion won his most recent Major title at the 2021 PGA Championship, in which he became the first golfer over the age of 50 to win a Major championship.

The PGA Championship this year is at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, a course where Mickelson has had some success over the course of his career. Two weeks prior to his win at the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, Mickelson was the leader after the first round at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

Mickelson opened the tournament with a seven-under-par 64 and had the lead heading into round two. However, Mickelson fell apart in the final three rounds, ultimately finishing the week at seven over par and in 69th place.

Phil Mickelson will look to capture his third PGA Championship victory next month, with his first coming 20 years ago at Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey in 2005. Despite his age of 54, the golfing legend is still one of the most popular golfers in the world and will be a fan favorite at Quail Hollow in May.

