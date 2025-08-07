Jon Rahm may not have secured a win this season on the LIV Golf circuit, but he still holds a key edge over Bryson DeChambeau heading into this week's event in Chicago. Despite DeChambeau’s strong form, including a win in Korea and seven top-10 finishes, it's Rahm who leads in a crucial stat: Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

According to the latest stats released ahead of LIV Golf Chicago (August 8–10 at Bolingbrook Golf Club), Rahm leads the league in SG Off the Tee at +2.33, edging out DeChambeau, who sits second at +2.17. The Spaniard also ranks higher than Bryson in the LIV Golf standings, sitting in 2nd place, with DeChambeau in 3rd.

Apart from that, Rahm also leads in Greens in Regulation with 73.91% GIR, while DeChambeau is 6th, with 69.53%.

Here are Jon Rahm's complete stats ahead of the LIV Golf Chicago:

Fairway Hit % : 59.52% (T20)

: 59.52% (T20) Birdies : 157 (2nd)

: 157 (2nd) Eagles : 3 (T22)

: 3 (T22) Scrambling % : 64.52% (4th)

: 64.52% (4th) GIR % : 73.91% (1st)

: 73.91% (1st) Putting Average : 1.60 (T20)

: 1.60 (T20) Driving Distance: 319.7 yards (7th)

Here are Bryson DeChambeau's complete stats ahead of the LIV Golf Chicago:

Fairway Hit % : 62.34% (T10)

: 62.34% (T10) Birdies : 149 (3rd)

: 149 (3rd) Eagles : 7 (T2)

: 7 (T2) Scrambling % : 65.75% (1st)

: 65.75% (1st) GIR % : 69.53% (6th)

: 69.53% (6th) Putting Average : 1.58 (T9)

: 1.58 (T9) Driving Distance: 328.1 yards (1st)

LIV Golf Data @LIVGolfData 🏌️‍♂️ LIV Golf League '25 Stats Leaders (Pre-Chicago): - SG Off the Tee: Rahm (+2.33), DeChambeau (+2.17), Niemann (+2.08), Puig (+1.47), McKibbin (+0.81) - SG Approach: Kozuma (+0.91), Casey (+0.77), Munoz (+0.75), Leishman (+0.71), Hatton (+0.70) - SG Around the Green: Kozuma

While Bryson DeChambeau dominates in driving distance and scrambling, Jon Rahm’s consistency off the tee and accuracy into the greens could give him the edge in Chicago.

Jon Rahm open to LIV Golf changes if world ranking points are approved

Jon Rahm is willing to see LIV Golf tweak its format to qualify for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, but only if those changes don’t compromise the league’s unique identity.

The Spaniard, who joined LIV Golf in late 2023, said he would support adding a fourth round or even introducing a cut, as long as the team-based structure remains intact. Speaking at the LIV event in Chicago on Thursday, August 7, Rahm suggested a cut might make more sense if the league eventually grows to 60 players and 15 teams.

“There’s a process to hopefully enter those world ranking points and get our foot in the door, and then once we’re allowed, we can see what changes can be made… keeping the integrity of what LIV Golf is about,” Rahm said (quotes via The Mirror).

LIV Golf has been pushing again for OWGR recognition after its application was denied in 2023. At the time, the board raised concerns about the league’s 54-hole format, limited field, and lack of a promotion-relegation system.

Jon Rahm currently ranks 75th in the OWGR. While he’s not earning points in LIV events, his strong performances in the majors have helped him stay inside the top 100. In 2025, he finished T14 at the Masters, T8 at the PGA Championship, T7 at the U.S. Open, and T34 at The Open.

