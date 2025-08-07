Jon Rahm weighs in on LIV Golf’s probable format change

LIV Golf is set to abolish exemption that protected team captains from relegation. The move comes as part of the proposed format changes to facilitate its inclusion in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). Now, Jon Rahm has come out to reveal that he is not fully in or against the suggested rule changes.Weighing in on the Saudi-backed circuit’s format change conversation, Rahm noted that some changes could kickstart the “process to hopefully enter those world ranking points.” He further added that the breakaway tour officials could later see “what changes can be made to earn as many as possible” while “keeping the integrity of what LIV Golf is about.” The Spaniard suggested changes like increasing number of teams and players to add possible points available at events.Replying to a media query on LIV Golf’s rumored format change to gain OWGR points, Jon Rahm said ahead of LIV Chicago, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“I think the way I see it, at least right now, there's a process to hopefully enter those world ranking points and at least get our foot in the door, and then once we're allowed, we can see what changes can be made to earn as many as possible, keeping the integrity of what LIV Golf is about… Examples of that would be, let's say with whatever we're doing currently we get 20 points. If you add a fourth round, you go to 25. Is that worth it, is that not worth it…If you add a cut, things like that. Right now, with as little players as we have, I don't see a cut working very well, and with the teams I think it would be a little odd. But if the league were to expand and let's say you go to 15 teams, you have 60 players, now you can actually possibly make something work…”Jon Rahm yet to discuss potential format changes with officials However, Rahm went on to added that the moves he suggested are “completely hypothetical” as he is yet to speak to any officials about it. The 2023 Masters champ further exuded confidence in new CEO Scott O'Neil and said that the LIV officials could be working on more things he ‘couldn’t think of.’Jon Rahm added:“By the way, this is completely hypothetical because I haven't spoken to anybody about it, but there's things we could do I think to add more world rankings points if we need it, and I'm sure there's more that I can't think of that the folks at OWGR and maybe Scott or the front of the LIV office can probably tell us about to give us a little bit more of strength of field.”For the unversed, LIV Golf is yet to be recognized by OWGR despite making several attempts in its three years of existence. The breakaway tour, while under the then-CEO Greg Norman, was denied points recognition citing issues in its no cuts, shotgun format that doesn’t follow strict relegation-promotion system. Now, Scott O'Neil is rumored to rework the big-money series’ format to avail ranking points at its events.