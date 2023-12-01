Jon Rahm to LIV Golf is a 'done deal': Reports

The 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm's rumored deal with the controversial LIV Golf is said to be done now. According to a recent report published by Flushing It Golf, the Saudi-funded series reportedly offered the biggest check to lure away the current World No.3 from the PGA Tour.

Rahm's reported deal with LIV Golf has been making the headlines of newspapers for the latter half of November, considering when the Spaniard made a shocking move to withdraw from the highly anticipated virtual golf series - TGL - before the series was postponed.

According to a recent report by Flushing it Golf, multiple sources confirmed that Rahm's deal with LIV Golf League is done and he will compete at the circuit next year. Moreover, the outlet also claimed that the official announcement of the unexpected move would be done by next week.

According to Front Office Sports, Jon Rahm has signed a gargantuan contract worth $600 million. The Spaniard enjoyed a splendid season on the PGA Tour in 2023, winning four tournaments including a Major. His move to the LIV Golf will undoubtedly be beneficial for the Saudi circuit on and off the course, while it will be the biggest loss for the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf has peeled away dozens of golfers from the numerous golf series around the world including the six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open Championship winner Cameron Smith, and Ryder Cup hero Sergio Garcia.

The series continues poaching the world's top-ranked golfers amidst its reported unexpected merger with the PGA Tour.

The series is sponsored by one of the richest investment firms in the world. It was ready to pay nearly a billion dollars to legendary golfer Tiger Woods, which he rejected last year.

Reportedly, Phil Mickelson has received the biggest check from LIV Golf to date. He joined the series after accepting a contract worth around $200 million. And now, if Rahm parts ways with the PGA Tour for LIV, he will become the highest-paid golfer to compete in the 54-hole format series.

Jon Rahm likely to join Fireballs GC team

According to Overtime Heroics, Rahm is likely to join his fellow countryman Sergio Garcia's team Fireball GC if he joins LIV Golf. The series has 12 teams of four players each, making it a limited field of 48 golfers.

Rahm voiced his opinion in favor of LIV Golf earlier in June during the US Open. He admitted that he could see appeal in the Saudi circuit. Last year in November ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Rahm said that he was thankful that LIV happened, because, after its inception, PGA Tour had increased its prize money. He said as quoted by SI:

"I think on this side of things we should be thankful that LIV happened. I don’t know if those changes would have happened if LIV wasn’t in the picture. So to an extent, yeah, we should be thankful."

It is pertinent to note that Jon Rahm is on good terms with LIV golfers. He shares a close relationship with Phil Mickelson, who has been his friend since his college days.