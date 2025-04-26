Jon Rahm opens up on preparation after "difficult" weeks at Miami & Augusta

Spanish professional golfer Jon Rahm began the 2025 golf season with a T2 finish at LIV Golf Riyadh. While Rahm was able to register some decent finishes further, he is yet to win a tournament this year. Currently, the 2023 Masters Champion is playing at LIV Golf Mexico City.

After the end of Round 1, Rahm was part of a press conference at the Club de Golf Chapultepec. In this press conference, Rahm was reminded about his shooting 59 at the Whisper Rock Golf Club a week ago. He was then asked what he did between Augusta and this week to prepare for LIV Golf Mexico City.

Jon Rahm answered the question and mentioned how LIV Golf Miami and the Masters at Augusta were difficult weeks for him. He said (via ASAP Sport):

"Just continued working on some of the good feels I had on the weekend at Augusta, continued hammering putting a little bit, just a little bit of extra work, and I think obviously it paid off last week even though I think most of what happened is Augusta was so difficult, Miami and Augusta were so difficult that going to Arizona, it was a little bit softer and receptive and the greens were a little slower. It was easy. It seemed easy after those two courses."

At LIV Golf Miami, Jon Rahm finished T9. This finish has been Rahm's worst finish on the Saudi-backed tour in 2025. On the other hand, Rahm also did not find success at the Masters. After the end of four rounds at Augusta National, Rahm scored 75-71-70-69 to finish T14.

What time will Jon Rahm tee off in Round 2 of LIV Golf Mexico City & who is he paired with?

As mentioned above, Jon Rahm is currently playing at LIV Golf Mexico City, and on Saturday he will take part in Round 2 of the competition. Rahm, 30, will tee off at 12:05 PM local time along with other LIV Golfers. He will be paired with the likes of Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau in Round 2.

Here is a detailed look at the pairings for LIV Golf Mexico City:

Group 1 (Starting from Hole 1): Harold Varner III, Tyrrell Hatton, Bubba Watson

Group 2 (Starting from Hole 1): Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau

Group 3 (Starting from Hole 2): Matt Jones, Joaquin Niemann, Lucas Herbert

Group 4 (Starting from Hole 3): Jason Kokrak, Anirban Lahiri, Patrick Reed

Group 5 (Starting from Hole 4): Paul Casey, Marc Leishman, Carlos Ortiz

Group 6 (Starting from Hole 17): Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele, Charles Howell III

Group 7 (Starting from Hole 16): Ian Poulter, Matthew Wolff, Graeme McDowell

Group 8 (Starting from Hole 5): Luis Masaveu, Charl Schwartzel, Brooks Koepka

Group 9 (Starting from Hole 6): Frederik Kjettrup, Sam Horsfield, David Puig

Group 10 (Starting from Hole 7): Dean Burmester, Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters

Group 11 (Starting from Hole 8): Chieh-Po Lee, Lee Westwood, Phil Mickelson

Group 12 (Starting from Hole 9): Mito Pereira, Richard Bland, Anthony Kim

Group 13 (Starting from Hole 11): Cameron Tringale, Jinichiro Kozuma, Henrik Stenson

Group 14 (Starting from Hole 11): Martin Kaymer, Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Muñoz

Group 15 (Starting from Hole 12): Ben Campbell, Yubin Jang, Andy Ogletree

Group 16 (Starting from Hole 13): Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace, Caleb Surratt

Group 17 (Starting from Hole 14): Peter Uihlein, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na

Group 18 (Starting from Hole 15): Danny Lee, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk

