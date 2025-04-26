Who is leading LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the LIV Golf Mexico City event concluded on Friday, April 25. Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau is currently leading the standings with an 8-under 63 score.
He started his campaign at the Club de Golf Chapultepec with one eagle, seven birdies and one bogey. DeChambeau is yet to win any event this year on LIV Golf. His best finish came in Miami when he placed 5th.
He'll likely be aiming to avenge his performance at the Augusta National this week. DeChambeau went into the final round of the Masters trailing Rory McIlroy and it looked as if the two golfers would go head-to-head for their first green jackets.
However, the US golfer's game slipped astronomically in the final round and he ended up finishing T5, which was his best finish at the Major Championship. McIlroy went on the win his first ever Masters this year.
The LIV Golf Mexico City event is the sixth tournament in the 14-game calendar this year. DeChambeau is one stroke ahead of his closest competitors Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Bubba Watson. All of them put up a score of 7-under to finish T2 on Friday.
Several Spanish speaking golfers such as Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia among others are currently competing in Mexico City. They will certainly by the crowd favorites throughout the event.
LIV Golf Mexico City Round 1: Leaderboard explored
The LIV Golf Mexico City still has two more rounds to go. The victor of the event will be crowned on Sunday (April 27) this week. Here's a look at the leaderboard after the culmination of Round 1 on Friday (April 24):
- 1
- Bryson DeChambeau
- T2
- Cameron Smith
- Jon Rahm
- Bubba Watson
- Tyrrell Hatton
- T6
- HaroldVarner III
- Lucas Herbert
- Joaquin Niemann
- Matt Jones
- Patrick Reed
- Anirban Lahiri
- Jason Kokrak
- Carlos Ortiz
- T14
- Marc Leishman
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Brendan Steele
- Talor Gooch
- Graeme McDowell
- Matthew Wolff
- Ian Poulter
- Brooks Koepka
- T23
- Charl Schwartzel
- Luis Masaveu
- David Puig
- Sam Horsfield
- Frederik Kjettrup
- T28
- Thomas Pieters
- Dustin Johnson
- Dean Burmester
- Phil Mickelson
- Lee Westwood
- Chieh-Po Lee
- Anthony Kim
- Richard Bland
- T36
- Mito Pereira
- Sebastian Muñoz
- Abraham Ancer
- Martin Kaymer
- Henrik Stenson
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- T42
- Cameron Tringale
- Andy Ogletree
- Yubin Jang
- Ben Campbell
- Caleb Surratt
- T47
- Branden Grace
- Sergio Garcia
- Kevin Na
- Louis Oosthuizen
- T51
- Peter Uihlein
- Adrian Meronk
- Tom McKibbin
- 54
- Danny Lee