What's in Jon Rahm's bag ahead of LIV Golf Mexico City?

As LIV Golf star Jon Rahm is set to tee off Friday (April 25) at LIV Golf Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec, he aims to continue is strong start to the 2025 season. Given Rahm's recent success, it's worth taking a look at what's in the two-time Major champion's golf bag.

Jon Rahm is one of the few top golfers in the world who uses a Callaway driver and wood. The former World No. 1 golfer carries a Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Driver in his bag, which is a club that was debuted by the company in 2025. He also has the Callaway Paradym Ai-Smoke Triple Diamond Fairway Wood in his bag, which has an adjustable loft but is essentially a three-wood.

Jon Rahm also uses a Callaway Apex Utility Iron, which sits at 21° of loft, which is typically classified as a three iron. His four-iron to pitching wedge are Callaway Apex TCB Irons. Rahm is widely regarded as one of the better ball strikers in professional golf and has been using Callaway irons since 2021.

Rahm's gap wedge, sand wedge and lob wedge are all Callaway Jaws Raw Wedges. He uses an Odyssey Ai-ONE Rossie S Putter and Callaway Chrome Tour X Golf Balls.

Rahm looks to capture his third career LIV Golf win this weekend in Mexico City.

Jon Rahm looks to continue hot 2025 start as Major season heats up

Jon Rahm at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Jon Rahm's hunt for his third Major championship is on after a strong showing at The 2025 Masters earlier this month. Rahm finished in a tie for 14th place, eight shots outside of the playoff at 11 under par between Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Jon Rahm won The Masters in 2023 for the first time in his career. It was his second Major title, with his first coming at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in California. Rahm is yet to win a Major title since leaving the PGA Tour and joining LIV Golf in late 2023.

Rahm is set to tee it up at the 2025 PGA Championship, which will begin in less than a month at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. Rahm will look to complete the third leg of the career Grand Slam at Quail Hollow this May.

Jon Rahm has played in five LIV Golf events this year heading into this weekend, with his worst finish coming at LIV Golf Miami earlier this month, in which he finished tied for ninth place. Rahm has finished in the top 10 in all of his LIV Golf events this year, though he has not captured a win in 2025.

Rahm aims to continue his LIV Golf dominance throughout 2025 and do well in the remaining three Major championships.

